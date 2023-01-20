Ron DeSantis Asks For Information On Trans Students & Rejects AP African American Studies
He also wants to do away with COVID vaccine requirements and masks.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was recently inaugurated for his second term at the beginning of January. Since then, he's issued some major requests that have concerned the public, who have shared their opinions online.
He rejected AP African American Studies as a valid course, he wants colleges and universities to provide him with information on students who have gender dysphoria, and he plans to do away with COVID restrictions regarding vaccines and masks.
With the Floridian community expressing concerns about his choices, it's important to break down and understand each one.
AP African American Studies
A letter issued on January 12 obtained by ABC News reveals that the governor's office is against making African American Studies an Advanced Placement course.
"As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the letter reads.
\u201cIn a letter obtained by @ABC, FL Gov. Ron DeSantis\u2019 administration penned a letter to the College Board (the body that administers the SAT and other exams) rejecting plans for an AP African American Studies course claiming that it \u201csignificantly lacks educational value.\u201d\u201d— Averi Harper (@Averi Harper) 1674139187
New York Congressman Ritchie Torres addressed the news on Twitter.
"SHOCKING: Ron DeSantis has BANNED the teaching of AP African American Studies in Florida. Florida has gone from Don’t Say Gay to Don’t Say Black," he wrote.
Human rights lawyer and Sirius XM show host, Qasim Rashid, pointed out this measure as an expression of white privilege.
"DeSantis banning AP African American Studies is a reminder of that old quote — White privilege is when your history is the curriculum and every other history is an elective," his response reads.
Gender treatment information request
The Florida governor sent a memo to Florida's University Board of Trustees requesting information and data on "all individuals, including those who were under 18 at the time of any encounter or treatment" dating back to January 2018.
He sent a list to the board outlining his specific demands.
\u201cStudent reporters @TheAlligator got the full list of questions that DeSantis is asking for from universities re gender dysphoria services. It's exhaustive. Any health privacy experts out there have thoughts? DM me. https://t.co/I7Pf2JaodL https://t.co/FADlnHYJ5E\u201d— Kathryn Varn (@Kathryn Varn) 1674142582
DeSantis wants to be provided with information on all encounters between students who seek sex reassignment treatment and their healthcare providers.
Included in the demands are knowledge of first-time appointments, the location of facilities, and the number of students who were and were not diagnosed with gender identity disorders.
The request also asks for data on those who underwent various medical procedures and their prescribed medications, as well as those who have previously received sex reassignment treatment.
Lastly, he requires to be provided with schools' policies and procedures regarding these matters.
Removing COVID precautions
On January 17, DeSantis announced an initiative to establish permanent protections against "coercive biomedical policies," in an attempt to make the enforcement of the following measures prohibited:
- COVID vax passports;
- COVID vax & mask requirements to attend any school;
- Any COVID mask requirements;
- All discrimination based on vax or booster status.
\u201cToday, I announced an initiative to make protections against coercive biomedical policies permanent including prohibiting:\n- COVID vax passports\n- COVID vax & mask requirements to attend any school\n- Any COVID mask requirements \n- All discrimination based on vax or booster status\u201d— Ron DeSantis (@Ron DeSantis) 1673991299
According to Newsweek, he admitted in an interview on FOX News that he did receive "the normal shot" of one of the COVID vaccines.
This COVID-19 initiative seems to be the only one that has received a divided response from locals. Many seem happy that he is hoping to ban these restrictions, while others are quite concerned.
DeSantis hasn't made any comment about his push on the education system.