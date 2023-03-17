'Grace And Frankie' Star Lily Tomlin Reacted To Ron DeSantis' LGBTQ+ Laws & Didn't Hold Back
She called the limiting of trans rights a "travesty."
Grace and Frankie star Lily Tomlin spoke out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida's recent anti- LGBTQ+ legislation this week, and she didn't hold back.
Tomlin has recently been doing press for her new movie Moving On, in which she plays a woman grieving the death of her wife. The film briefly features a relationship between her character and the gender-curious grandson of her neighbour.
In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment for the film, reporter Kevin Polowy asked about her thoughts on "the recent wave of states actively limiting trans rights," which she called a "travesty."
"I don't know what DeSantis hopes to do in Florida, and I can't believe he can marshall that many people to support him because most people know when injustice is being done," she responded. "I don't understand this whole plowing backward that so many people are doing in the country."
In January 2023, Governor DeSantis requested information and data from Florida's University Board of Trustees on gender dysphoria services, including "all individuals, including those who were under 18 at the time of any encounter or treatment" dating back to January 2018.
DeSantis also has been taking a stand against drag shows where kids are in the audience, and has formally filed a complaint against such events in Florida.
In July, he filed a complaint against a famous drag bar in Miami called R House after seeing a video of kids at a drag show at the restaurant, according to NBC.
His Press Secretary Christina Pushaw posted a tweet with a link to the video in question.
"It is a disturbing trend in our society to try to sexualize these young people," DeSantis told reporters at the time. "It is not the way you look out for our children. You protect children. You do not expose them to things that are inappropriate."
This week, Insider obtained documents related to another formally filed complaint from the Florida leader pursuing the revocation of the Hyatt Regency Miami's liquor license after it hosted a Christmas drag show.
Reactions to the interview clip showing Tomlin's comments have been mixed, with some supporting DeSantis and others condemning his actions.
DeSantis has been on a recent book tour, visiting different states around the U.S., and, according to NPR, he's been teasing his run for the presidency in 2024.