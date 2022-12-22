A TikToker Described The Difference In Health Care In Canada vs. The US & It's Too Real
As Canada's health care is facing what some say is a "national crisis," Canadians may be in need of some levity.
A TikToker has delivered on that with a painfully accurate video taking a dig at Canada's health care system that anyone living in the country can probably relate to.
Canadian TikToker @josephdebenedictis posted a video to the app describing the difference between seeing a doctor in Canada versus seeing one in the U.S.
The clip begins with DeBenedictis waiting for a doctor in an examination room in Canada. He sits on the exam table and waits for the doctor to arrive — and waits, and waits and waits.
He can be seen checking his watch, examining some of the medical equipment, and even has time to fall asleep before the doctor finally comes in.
Anyone who's visited a doctor's office in Canada can likely relate, as the experience often includes long wait times both in the office and once again when you're waiting in the exam room.
Once DeBenedictis has seen the doctor, he leaves the office, waving on his way out.
The American version of this visit plays out next and, unsurprisingly, it goes a lot differently.
In the American version, DeBenedictis can be seen waiting for the doctor in the exam room once again, but this time, the doctor comes in almost immediately.
The visit is over much faster than the Canadian version, and DeBenedictis can be seen walking out of the office, leaving behind a slew of credit cards on his way out to pay for the appointment.
"Which one's better?" his video asks. "Having to endure long wait times but enjoying free health care, or being able to get in a lot faster but having to pay?
The video has over 550,000 views and more than 10,000 likes. Many of the comments on the clip seem to agree that despite having to endure seemingly endless wait times, Canada's way is the clear winner.
"Having experienced both, I have to say nothing compares to never seeing a medical bill," one person wrote.
"Agreed. You can't buy that peace of mind," DeBenedictis replied.
"I've lived in both countries. Neither system is perfect, but in Canada, you are an equal, whereas in the [U.S.], money decides if you get treated," chimed in another commenter.
"I would wait 8.5 hours in the ER again if it means avoiding a $5,000 hospital bill," another person said.
Some still managed to get some cracks in about Canada's health care system.
"Canada, but not by much," wrote one commenter. "You age by 4 years each visit."
Another person summed up the situation here quite humorously. "In Canada, by the time they see you, your pain is gone."