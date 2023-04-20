A TikToker Shared What It’s Like To Use An All-Genders Bathroom & The Vibes Are Incredible
"I was like, am I going in the correct one?"
Have you ever used a gender-neutral bathroom where anyone is welcome to take a load off and relieve themselves?
If not, a recent viral social media post is giving people a glimpse inside a United States airport restroom that welcomes all genders, and the vibes were simply immaculate.
TikToker Kelly (@kellykellz_22) visited the "all-gender," coed bathrooms inside the Kansas City International Airport on Sunday, which only became available for travelers back in February 2023 to include things like full-privacy stalls with a super sleek, modern look.
@kellykellz_22
What are your thoughts? Im at the airport in Kansas City! #allgenders #rest #room #kellykellz22 #kellykellztakesflight #kellzonthemove #everyoneloveskellykellz #throughthickandthinthepodcast #thickfitzbykellykellz #okkaybykellykellz #weoutside #viral
While it may be a shocking difference for some people to see the opposite gender in the same bathrooms, the Missouri airport took great care with building bathrooms that have unmatched privacy.
The stalls are entirely enclosed, floor-to-ceiling, so there is no way for anyone to peek inside those pesky cracks often found in public restroom stalls.
Each stall also has a light above it signaling green if it's empty and free to use, or red meaning it's being used.
\u201cDue to the work of the LGBTQ Commission on a resolution passed by city council earlier this year, we successfully got the City of Kansas City to make all single stall bathrooms gender neutral at all city facilities\u2014and that also includes the new airport! (1/2)\u201d— LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City (@LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City) 1663280400
In Kelly's viral TikTok clip with 4.3 million views, she, along with a few other travelers she met and spoke to, voiced that they had quick, jarring moments of seeing other genders in the same bathroom as them.
"I stopped and had a moment where I'm like," one woman said, acting out the confusion when she first noticed the opposite sex inside the lavatory. Another woman nearby, who was putting her makeup on, finished the sentence for her and said: "I know! I was like am I going in the correct one?"
Kelly spoke to a few others walking by or washing their hands, who said they had the same experience.
"This is my first time in one. I was kinda thrown off," one man said with a laugh.
However, if you happen to travel to Kansas City International Airport soon and aren't vibing with the all-gender bathrooms, there are still men's and women's restrooms installed inside the airport, according to The Community Voice.