This US Airport Is The Busiest In The World & So Many Others Are Close Behind
USA dominated the top 10. ✈️
Travelers, be mindful! The "world's busiest airports" have been revealed, and most of them are in the United States, including the number one spot.
The top ten busiest airports worldwide were announced by the Airport Council International on Wednesday after looking at global air passenger travel data and wound up finding that five American airports are among the busiest globally.
The rankings found the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the number one spot for the third year in a row, purely for its sheer amount of annual travelers that pass through, according to a press release.
So, why is Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson so dang busy? The 93.7 million passengers the ACI says boarded, deplaned, and traveled through there in 2022 might be the answer.
Most were domestic travelers flying to other American cities, but that number is the most out of any airport in the entire world.
To give some further perspective, ATL sees 20 million more travelers than the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (No.2)'s annual 73 million.
Americans seem to love their plane travel, as the U.S. dominated half of the "world's busiest airports" rankings with the top four, including ATL, DFW, the Denver Airport (No. 3), and Chicago O’Hare Airport (No. 4).
ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira says these massive numbers reflect a "resilience" in the airport industry following the pandemic when travel halted. However, Americans have been the most excited to get back to air travel.
"While US airport hubs were able to recover quicker due to their strong domestic market, we are now witnessing global hubs joining upper ranks—including Dubai, Istanbul, and London Heathrow Airport," Oliveria said in the release.
