The US Issued Travel Advisories For These 6 Countries & Here's What You Need To Know
From terrorism to virus outbreaks, you may want to know about this before traveling.
If you’re planning to leave the United States soon for a fun summer trip, it’s a good idea to be informed about recent restrictions or travel advisories the U.S. Department of State has issued.
Due to many different reasons, the American government entity looks to inform citizens about the dangerous situations they could encounter and, of course, affect their trip out of the country.
With that in mind, here are the six latest travel advisories the Department of State has issued and what you need to know before going.
Netherlands
This Level 2 advisory was first issued on March 9, 2023, and reissued after a periodic review. The U.S. government urges travelers to exercise increased caution due to terrorism.
"Terrorists continue plotting possible attacks in the Netherlands," the advisory reads. "Terrorists may attack with litter or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas."
Read the full travel advisory here.
Ethiopia
This is a Level 3 advisory, which means visitors should reconsider traveling to Ethiopia due to conflict, civil unrest, crime, communications disruptions, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas.
The advisory was first issued on March 9, 2023, and reissued later with updates.
The following are the areas under the Level 3 advisory from the U.S. Department of State:
- Tigray region and border with Eritrea
- Amhara-Tigray border area
- Afar region
- Gambella region
- Benishangul Gumuz region
- Oromia region
- Southern Nations and National People (SNNP) region
- Border area with Somalia
- Border areas with Sudan and South Sudan
- Border areas with Kenya
Read the full travel advisory here.
China
Travelers looking to visit China should reconsider visiting this country, as the American government issued a Level 3 travel advisory on March 10, 2023, and reissued it with updates to COVID-19 information.
"Reconsider travel to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including the Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macau, due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws," reads the advisory. "Exercise increased caution in the PRC due to wrongful detentions."
Read the full travel advisory here.
Sao Tome and Principe
This Level 1 advisory asks travelers to exercise normal precautions when visiting Sao Tome and Principe. The advisory was issued on March 14, 2023, and reissued after periodic review.
Read the full travel advisory here.
Zambia
Travelers are asked to exercise normal precautions when visiting Zambia after a Level 1 travel advisory was issued on March 28, 2023, and reissued after periodic review by the U.S. Department of State.
Read the full travel advisory here.
Equatorial Guinea
The United States government issued a Level 2 travel advisory for Equatorial Guinea, urging travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting this African country due to an outbreak of Marburg virus disease.
The Government of Equatorial Guinea declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) on February 13, 2023. The CDC has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for MVD in Equatorial Guinea, reads the advisory.
Read the full travel advisory here.
