The US Issued New Travel Advisories For American Tourists Planning To Visit These 8 Countries
Traveling to a new and exciting country sounds like the perfect plan for this summer, and learning about safety in the places you want to visit is always a good idea to get the most out of your trip. Travel advisories issued by the United States Department of State are one of the most useful tools to keep you informed before you take that international flight.
This information is posted by the federal government entity to highlight any precautions American tourists should take during their trip or if they should completely reconsider their travel plans.
Many of these travel advisories involve terrorism, kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and even natural disasters.
With that in mind, here are the eight most recent travel advisories issued by the Department of State:
Dominican Republic
This Level 2 travel advisory urges American travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting the Dominican Republic due to crime.
According to the Department of State, armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault is a concern across the Caribbean country. Resort areas can be safer than urban zones like Santo Domingo due to the presence of tourist police corps, a 911 system, and the concentration of resources.
"The wide availability of weapons, the use and trade of illicit drugs, and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of criminality on the broader scale," the travel advisory states.
Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan is under a Level 2 travel advisory, which indicates that U.S. travelers should exercise increased caution while visiting this country.
There are currently limited travel options to get into and out of Turkmenistan on short notice. While international passenger flights in Ashgabat have resumed, there is a high demand to buy a seat on any of these airplanes.
"It may be difficult to make travel arrangements in time-sensitive situations, and travelers should note that delayed flight times are common when entering and leaving Turkmenistan," the travel advisory states.
Sudan
The U.S. government alerts American tourists to avoid traveling to Sudan, as the African country is currently under a Level 4 travel advisory.
Sudan is experiencing different violent situations, such as armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.
"On April 22, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations, and the Department of State ordered the departure of U.S. direct hire employees and eligible family members from Embassy Khartoum due to the continued threat of armed conflict in Sudan," the travel advisory reads. "The U.S. government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Sudan, due to the current security situation."The Department of State added that there’s an ongoing conflict between several political and security groups in Sudan, and there’s a risk of violent, volatile, and unpredictable situations, especially in the city of Khartoum.
Communication and electrical disruptions can occur at any time in Sudan. Additionally, the Khartoum International Airport and the country’s border with Chad are currently closed.
Indonesia
Indonesia is currently under a Level 2 travel advisory, which urges travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting this country.
Terrorism and natural disasters are situations tourists should be aware of in Indonesia. Additionally, the provinces of Central Papua and Highland Papua have an increased risk due to civil unrest, so the federal government entity advises Americans not to travel here.
"Terrorists continue plotting possible attacks in Indonesia, the advisory states. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting police stations, places of worship, hotels, bars, nightclubs, markets/shopping malls, and restaurants."
Peru
Travelers should exercise increased caution when visiting Peru as there’s a risk of crime and civil unrest situations in the country.
While Peru is under a Level 2 travel advisory, the following areas should be avoided as travelers can face increased danger:
- The Colombian-Peruvian border in the Loreto Region due to crime.
- The Valley of the Apurímac, Ene, and Mantra Rivers, including areas within the Departments of Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, and Junin, due to terrorism and crime.
- The Puno Region, including Lake Titicaca in Peru, and the Apurímac Region due to civil unrest.
"Crime, including petty theft, carjackings, muggings, assaults, and other violent crime, is common in Peru and can occur during daylight hours despite the presence of many witnesses," reads the advisory. "The risk of crime increases at night. Organized criminal groups have been known to use roadblocks to rob victims in areas outside of the capital city of Lima."
Micronesia
Micronesia is under a Level 1 travel advisory, which means that travelers should exercise normal precautions when visiting this country.
Chile
If you’re planning a trip to Chile, you should exercise increased caution as the Department of State has issued a Level 2 travel advisory for this country. There’s a risk of crime and civil unrest situations in this South American region.
"Street crime is common in Chile," the travel advisory states. "Rates of violent crime, such as assaults, homicide, carjackings, and residential break-ins, are increasing."
Additionally, large-scale demonstrations can occur in Santiago and other cities in Chile.
Jamaica
Travelers should reconsider their summer vacation plans if they’re planning to visit Jamaica, as the country is currently a Level 3 travel advisory imposed by the Department of State.
There’s a risk of crime across the Caribbean island.
"Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common," the advisory states. "Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts."
