The US Issued New Travel Advisories For American Tourists Planning To Visit These 4 Countries
If you’re looking to add a fun and unique vacation to your calendar this summer with a visit to another country, it’s always a good idea to get informed about the latest restrictions or travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State before you take that flight.
This information is published by the American government entity to inform citizens about dangerous situations, which include terrorism, natural disasters, crime, kidnapping, and piracy, among others.
With that in mind, here are the four most recent travel advisories issued by the Department of State and what you need to know before visiting.
Indonesia
This Level 2 advisory was issued on April 5, 2023, and updated to include the revised criminal code and remove the risk of travel to Central Sulawesi.
The U.S. government urges travelers to exercise increased caution in Indonesia due to terrorism and natural disasters.
Central Papua (Papua Tengah) and Highland Papua (Papua Pegunungan) are under a Level 3 advisory due to civil unrest. People should reconsider traveling to this region.
"In Central Papua and Highland Papua, violent demonstrations and conflict could result in injury or death to U.S. citizens. Avoid demonstrations and crowds," reads the advisory. "The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Central Papua and Highland Papua as U.S. government employees must obtain special authorization before traveling to those areas."
Read the full advisory here.
Namibia
If you’re planning to visit Namibia, it is recommended to exercise normal precautions.
The U.S. Department of State issued a Level 1 travel advisory for this country on April 6, 2023, without specific areas being targeted.
Read the full advisory here.
Papua New Guinea
The federal government department issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Papua New Guinea on April 11, 2023, and was updated with piracy information.
Travelers should reconsider visiting this country due to civil unrest, crime, and piracy. People are also urged to exercise increased caution concerning kidnapping, inconsistent availability of healthcare services, unexploded ordnance, and potential for natural disasters.
The following areas in Papua New Guinea fall into a Level 4 advisory, which means that people should not travel there:
- Southern Bougainville, especially the areas near the Panguna mine, due to civil unrest.
- The Highland region, not including Mt. Hagen and Goroka, due to civil unrest.
Read the full advisory here.
Belarus
There’s currently a Level 4 travel advisory for Belarus. According to the Department of State, this implies that travelers should avoid traveling to this country.
The advisory was issued on April 12, 2023, and updated with risk indicators, information on border crossings, the limited ability of the U.S. Embassy to assist American citizens in this region, and an "If you decide to travel" section.
"Do not travel to Belarus due to the Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus," reads the advisory. "U.S. citizens in Belarus should depart immediately."
Read the full advisory here.
