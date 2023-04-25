The US Issued A Travel Advisory For This Summer Tourist Hot Spot & Here's What You Should Know
Be careful when traveling! 🧳
Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to plan for a fun vacation filled with tropical landscapes and beach getaways. However, it’s always a good idea to be informed about the countries you plan to visit, and the U.S. Department of State recently issued a travel advisory for a popular tourist destination.
According to Expedia, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic is the fourth most-popular international destination among American travelers.
So, if you’re looking to book a flight to Quisqueya — a nickname locals give to the Dominican Republic — the federal government entity wants visitors to be aware of the dangerous situations they could encounter during their trip.
The Level 2 travel advisory for this country was posted on April 17, 2023, and urges U.S. tourists to exercise increased caution in the area due to crime.
"Violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide, and sexual assault is a concern throughout the Dominican Republic," states the advisory. "The development of a professional tourist police corps, institution of a 911 system in many parts of the country, and a concentration of resources in resort areas means these tend to be better policed than urban areas like Santo Domingo."
The Department of State affirms that the availability and use of weapons and illicit drugs, plus the weak criminal justice system, are all factors that contribute to increased levels of crime in the area.
If you decide to travel to this Caribbean country, you should take into consideration the following tips shared by the U.S. federal department:
- Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page and the Embassy's COVID-19 page before traveling internationally.
- Be aware of your surroundings.
- Don’t resist a robbery attempt.
- Don’t take expensive accessories that could display signs of wealth.
- Follow the resort and/or tour guide’s advice.
For additional information and other safety recommendations for American travelers, you can visit the U.S. Department of State website.
