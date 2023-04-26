Expedia Revealed Where Americans Are Traveling This Summer & Here Are The Top Destinations
Summer travel season is upon us and many Americans are gearing up to pick a vacation destination, book a flight and get away for a relaxing 2023 holiday.
But where should you go? There are plenty of popular travel destinations to visit 2023, but if you're looking to go somewhere new where you'll still be able to hang out with other Americans, then we've got some ideas for you.
According to travel company Expedia, flight browsing for June through August has increased 25 percent compared to last year’s searches, meaning the 2023 travel season is shaping up to be a busy one.
"This summer, travelers are clearly ready to dust off their passports and embrace jet lag as they set off overseas," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia public relations, in a press release.
Expedia's travel data suggests that although American travelers are returning to touristy destinations like Cancun in Mexico and New York within the U.S., there are a few other trendy destinations that Americans are embracing this year.
With this in mind, here are the top domestic, international, and trending destinations among U.S. travelers, according to Expedia:
What are the top US travel destinations for 2023?
- New York City, NY: This metropolitan city is home to tourist locations such as Central Park, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Top of The Rock, Rockefeller Center, The Museum of Modern Art, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, among others.
- Los Angeles, CA: This city is home to The Getty, the Hollywood Sign, Universal Studios Hollywood, Disneyland Park, and various celebrity homes at Beverly Hills.
- Seattle, WA: Seattle is home to the Space Needle, the Museum of Pop Culture, Pike Place Market, the Fremont Troll, and of course, the first-ever Starbucks coffee shop.
- Orlando, FL: This Florida city is the perfect family plan as it is home to Universal Orlando, Lake Eola Park, ICON Park, SeaWorld Orlando, Walt Disney World, and Gatorland, among others.
- Las Vegas, NV: This city makes the perfect travel plan with friends as it is home to popular spots like the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, The Mirage, The Venetian, Paris, and MGM.
What are the top international destinations for American travelers in 2023?
- Cancun, Mexico: This Mexican destination is a tropical paradise with tourist locations such as Chichén Itzá, Xcaret Park, Xel-Há Park, Playa Delfines, Tulum, and MUSA, among others.
- London, United Kingdom: London is home to popular locations such as the Tower of London, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.
- Rome, Italy: There are several historical landmarks in this Italian city that many tourists enjoy visiting, such as the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Sistine Chapel, among others.
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: Punta Cana is another tropical destination among travelers with tourist spots like Coco Bongo Punta Cana, Scape Park, Juanillo Beach, Bavaro Beach, and Altos de Chavón.
- Paris, France: This French destination is a popular spot to indulge in culture and art, as you’ll find the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower, and the Arc de Triomphe in its streets.
What are the top trending travel destinations for Americans in 2023?
- Auckland, New Zealand: Popular spots you’ll find in this city are the Sky Tower, the Auckland War Memorial Museum, the Auckland Zoo, the SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium, and Rainbow’s End, among others.
- Hong Kong, China: Tourist-approved spots in this destination include Hong Kong Disneyland, Ocean Park, Hong Kong Park, and Sky 100 Observation Deck, among others.
- Osaka, Japan: This Japanese city is home to Universal Studios Japan, the Osaka Aquarium, the Osaka Castle, the Kuromon Ichiba Market, and Dotonbori.
- Da Nang, Vietnam: This city is home to several attractions, such as The Marble Mountains, Ba Na Hills, Dragon Bridge, and Asia Park.
- Hanoi, Vietnam: This destination offers several activities that will be an opportunity to learn about Vietnamese culture, like the Temple of Literature, How Lo Prison Relic, Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, and Tran Quoc Pagoda, among others.
Expedia says that Japan is becoming "one of the fastest-growing international destinations for U.S. travelers" after it re-opened its borders last year.
Whether it’s a short trip to another state or a long flight to a different country, you now have 15 different — and popular — travel options to make the best of your summer vacations this 2023.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.