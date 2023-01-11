Here's What You Can Do To Avoid US Flight Cancellations & Also Save Money In Your Bookings
Who doesn’t want to fly on time and for cheap?
With so many flight cancellations and even a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) system, travelers in the U.S. have gone through many airport-related problems recently.
Although there’s no formula to prevent flight cancellations and delays from happening, there are some things travel experts recommend that could help you avoid airport issues no one wants to go through.
Additionally, if you’re looking to save some bucks, there are certain days when booking a flight can be cheaper, and your wallet might also thank you for paying attention to your departure date.
Is it better to fly in the morning or at night?
In short, flying in the morning is better.
According to Expedia’s 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, which was created in collaboration with Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), departing before 3 p.m. will reduce the chances of flight cancellations.
Expedia information shared with Narcity states that, based on year-to-date fight status data, those airplanes that depart after 3 p.m. have a 50 percent higher chance of being delayed compared to those that leave earlier in the day.
What is the best day to leave on a flight?
Departing on a Wednesday can save the traveler up to 15 percent, according to an Expedia spokesperson.
So, if you’re planning on jumping on a plane real soon, make sure your departure date falls on a Wednesday, and you might end up with a few extra bucks you can spend on something else during your trip.
What are the worst days to fly?
Although flying during the weekend might be more convenient, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are the priciest days, on average, to start a trip, Expedia confirmed.
If you have a flexible schedule, you can now avoid looking for flights that leave during the previously mentioned days.
What is the best day to book a flight?
Choosing the right day to book your trip can make a difference when it comes to saving money, and Expedia says Sundays are your best option.
According to the travel company. Those who book on Sundays instead of Fridays tend to save, on average, about five percent on domestic flights and about 15 percent on international flights.
So, don’t forget to do your flight shopping during the weekend.
