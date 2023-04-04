The CDC Is Warning Travelers About A Deadly Virus & You Need To Be Aware Of These 11 Symptoms
It’s a rare disease that has caused previous outbreaks in several countries.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning travelers of a rare and deadly virus that has caused outbreaks in different countries, spread mainly by contact with blood or body fluids of an infected person.
Those visiting Tanzania should be cautious as this African country declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease on March 21, 2023.
The Marburg virus disease is a rare and deadly hemorrhagic fever, according to the CDC. There are currently no approved vaccines or medical treatments for this illness.
Here’s everything we know about this virus and the symptoms you should be aware of.
How do people get the Marburg virus?
The Marburg virus is spread by contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person or someone who has died from the disease. The CDC states that Marburg can also be spread by contact with contaminated objects and sick animals, such as bats and nonhuman primates.
How do you avoid the Marburg virus?
According to the CDC, people traveling to a country with a Marburg outbreak should avoid the following:
- Contact with sick people who have symptoms like fever, muscle pain, and rash.
- Contact with blood and other body fluids.
- Contact with dead bodies or items that have been in contact with dead bodies, especially in a funeral or burial ritual.
- Visiting healthcare facilities in the outbreak area for non-urgent or non-medical reasons.
- Visiting traditional healers.
- Contact with fruit bats and their habitat.
- Nonhuman primates.
What are the Marburg virus symptoms?
The CDC says that you need to isolate and seek immediate medical care if you experience the following symptoms while in an outbreak area:
- Fever
- Chills
- Muscle pain
- Rash
- Sore throat
- Diarrhea
- Weakness
- Vomiting
- Stomach pain
- Unexplained bleeding
- Unexplained bruising
Where is the Marburg outbreak?
In 2023, Tanzania declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease, the CDC states. WHO has also reported the deaths of several individuals with suspected hemorrhagic fever.
Is the Marburg virus curable?
According to the CDC, there are currently no approved vaccines or medical treatments for this illness.
WHO states that supportive care and treatment of specific symptoms can improve survival.
For more information about the Marburg virus disease, you can visit the CDC and WHO websites.
