A Popular Flour Brand Has Been Recalled & The CDC Says There’s A Risk Of Salmonella
It's time to check your pantry!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning about a Salmonella outbreak in the United States linked to a popular flour brand that has been recalled and might be sitting inside your pantry right now.
At the end of April, manufacturer General Mills issued a recall for 2-pound, 5-pound, and 10-pound bags of its Gold Media Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour. This recall has also been shared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
The possibly contaminated products have "Better if Used By" dates of March 27 and 28, 2024, and include the following package UPCs:
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour | 5lb | 000-16000-19610
- Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour | 10lb | 000-16000-19580
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour | 2lb | 000-16000-10710
- Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour | 5lb | 000-16000-10610
Up until now, the CDC has reported 13 illnesses linked to Salmonella and three hospitalizations. The cases have been reported in 12 states: California, Oregon, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey.
What should you do in case of a Salmonella recall?
The CDC has shared several recommendations for a Salmonella outbreak linked to this specific product.
In the case of Golden Medal’s recalled items, people should avoid using the flour and throw it away or return it to the store where it was bought instead.
Users should not bake or cook the recalled flour either. If a different brand of flour that hasn’t been recalled it’s being used, consumers should always cook or bake this product before eating it.
The authorities recommend also cleaning any utensils, bowls, and surfaces that have touched raw flour with warm water and soap. You should also wash your hands before and after using this product.
In case of experiencing any symptoms related to a Salmonella infection, consumers are urged to call a healthcare provider.
Additionally, businesses should stop selling the recalled flour and clean and sanitize any items that have been in contact with the recalled product.
What are the symptoms of Salmonella?
According to the CDC, most people who get infected with Salmonella experience the following symptoms:
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Stomach cramps
Older people, toddlers, and those with weakened immune systems can sometimes experience more severe symptoms that might require medical treatment or hospitalization.
Does Salmonella go away on its own?
Most people recover from Salmonella without the use of antibiotics, the CDC states. However, people who have been diagnosed with this infection should drink lots of fluids to avoid getting dehydrated from the diarrhea symptom.
Additionally, antibiotics are recommended for the following patients:
- Those with sever illness
- Those with weakened immune system
- Those older than 50 and have medical problems
- Infants
- Those age 65 or older
How long does Salmonella usually last?
According to the CDC, symptoms linked to Salmonella usually appear six hours to six days after getting infected, and the illness lasts about four to seven days.
How common is a Salmonella infection?
The following are the estimated numbers the CDC has linked to Salmonella infections in the United States on a yearly basis:
- 1.35 million illnesses
- 26,500 hospitalizations
- 420 deaths
To read more about Salmonella, you can visit the CDC's official webpage here.