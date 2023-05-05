A Woman Shared Her Airport Tip For Protecting Expensive Luggage & TikTokers Have A Better Idea
"No scratches or theft here, baby!" 🧳
If you’ve ever traveled out of international airports, you might’ve seen many people carrying their luggage completely wrapped in plastic. A TikToker recently found out about this plastic hack which, she says, is perfect for protecting expensive luggage. However, TikTokers came up with a better idea.
TikTok user Helene Ekra (@bbyekra) posted a clip showing how an airport employee in Malaga was covering her bag in blue-colored plastic wrap to a point where no one could see what the luggage really looked like.
"How to disguise your expensive travel bags? I didn’t know this was a thing until now!" the content creator shared in her TikTok post.
Ekra then followed to show that the wrapping also included insurance in case of damage or loss. "No scratches or theft here, baby!" she added on the video.
Baggage wrapping is a common service many airports in places like Mexico, Colombia, and Spain offer to protect travelers’ luggage.
People have been flooding the comment section of the TikTok post, which already has two million views and over 500 comments, with different ideas than what the content creator initially shared.
"If you’re going to hide it, why buy it?" one person wrote.
"Or take a cheap bag?" another TikToker asked.
Other users think wrapping a bag only makes the situation more suspicious or obvious.
"Well, now they know to grab the bags that are covered. Good job making thieves’ lives easier and showing us," a user commented.
"Wouldn’t this just bring more attention to you?" someone else chimed in.
Have you ever traveled with wrapped luggage?
