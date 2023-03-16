A Solo Traveler Shared Hacks To Ward Off Men At The Airport & It's Pure 'Citronella' Repellent
Who would've thought that cats have the power to drive men away...
Airport drama sometimes comes with families being kicked off a plane, awkward seat swap situations, and passengers boarding with uncommon emotional support pets.
Many others go through uncomfortable conversations with flirtatious people while waiting for their flight. However, a solo traveler recently revealed some hacks that, according to her, work as "citronella for men," repelling them from talking to you.
TikTok user Kristen Van Nest (@kristenvannest) shared a clip where she’s seen walking at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) while showing her outfit…which, she says, chases men away.
@kristenvannest
You need to upgrade your wardrobe and by that I mean wear something covered in cat #traveltips #airtravel #airportlife #travelwriter #traveladvice #catsweater #catlover #tipoftheday #travelblogger #travelreels #travellife #airportdiaries #saturdaymood #weekendgetaway #traveltipsforwomen
"If you’re a woman that travels alone a lot, let me tell you, you need to get a cat sweater because it is like citronella for men," the content creator says in her video. "After having men be like, 'oh, I’m in economy today, but normally I’m in business class' enough times from traveling, now I just wear this, and I am at peace, no one bothers me, no one starts a weird story, I don’t have to hear about problematic exes, none of it happens."
Aside from wearing a cat sweater, Van Nest also recommends hitting the airport without wearing any makeup.
"My skin always gets dry on flights," she says in the clip. "I just grease it up with as much oil as possible. That way, you just put on the grease, and your face is glistening, glowing like a stainless steel pan, like condensation on a window pane, like a baby’s a**hole. Your face is not glowing, glistening. Guess what? Guys don’t know."
Part of the comment section on Van Nest's viral TikTok video.kristenvannest | TikTok
The TikTok post has gained over a million views, with other users flooding the comment section praising Van Nest for her tips and even sharing their own ways to repel men at the airport.
"It’s going to be a Cat Girl Summer in 2023!" someone shared.
"Actual cat hair on my clothes always works for me," another TikTok user commented.
"Crochet hats also work amazingly well. The more colorful, the better," a person wrote.
Would you use these airport tips?