This TikToker Shared How Much She Spends On Dental School In Vancouver & It's Wild (VIDEOS)
Thinking about becoming a dentist? 🤔
This TikToker is sharing the pros and cons of attending dental school in Vancouver and some of the expenses that go along with it are wild.
Jade, @dr.jadeli on TikTok, is sharing her "dental school diaries" on the social media platform, and she doesn't hold back when it comes to the reality of being a dental student.
She is currently studying dentistry at The University of British Columbia, which includes a combination of both labs and lectures, according to the university’s website.
@dr.jadeli
In just one semester, Jade said that she has spent $70 on a face shield, $40 on name tags, $2,300 on loupes (magnifying glasses), $700 on a light, $50 on clinical shoes, $50 on a practice skull, $100 on Dentoforms (removable teeth), and $100 on scrub caps and clinic socks — on top of her $30,000 tuition.
She also spent $2,500 on an iPad Pro and $1,000 on a new iPhone. That was just because she broke her phone though, which is a gutting feeling we all know too well, but is unrelated to school!
@dr.jadeli
In one of her TikToker videos, she talked about some of the cons of dentistry and admitted that after four years of dental school at UBC, her total expenses are going to be around $250,000.
@dr.jadeli
"While dentists do make a lot of money, dental school is hella expensive," she added.
@dr.jadeli
As for some of the pros of becoming a dentist, Jade lists income, high job satisfaction, a close-knit working environment, creativity, flexibility and comfy scrubs as some of the positives.
@dr.jadeli
Whether you are thinking about attending dentistry at UBC or are just curious about the expenses that come along with it, Jade's videos are incredibly informative and give great insight into what to expect.