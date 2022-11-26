Canada's Second Highest Paid TikToker Got Real About How To Make Money With Your Videos
This iconic TikToker from Vancouver, B.C. wasn't always so famous and just happened to fall into it, after losing her hairdressing job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kris Collins, @kallmekris, now knows the ins and out of the social media world, and claimed the title of the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada. She has already made a massive $4.75 million from it, according to Forbes.
The full-time video creator now has over 47.4 million followers on TikTok, 7.8 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
In an interview with Narcity, Collins got real about how to actually make money on the platform and shared some tips for anyone looking to get into the content creation game.
"TikTok is definitely the easiest platform to grow your audience on, so I would definitely start on there," Collins said.
Go with an agency
If you are looking to become a TikTok pro like Collins and make money off of it, working with an agency might be a good idea.
"Finding good representation is really important starting out," Collins said.
Although, she added to "never go with an agency that charges more than 10% commission."
"I learned that the hard way," she said.
How to stand out
Collins was able to stand out in a crowd and become one of Canada's highest-paid TikTokers, so she knows a thing or two when it comes to finding your niche.
"I highly suggest starting out with content that separates you from the rest," Collins said.
Find your passion
The old saying, "if you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life," goes hand in hand with Collins' content creation advice.
"Whether it be comedy skits, cooking, giving parenting tips etc., do something that you're passionate about and find a way to make it your own," she said.
Consistency is key
Collins' last piece of advice to take yourself to the top, is to "stay consistent."
Keep up your content game, and post on a regular basis. Good luck out there all you future TikTok millionaires!