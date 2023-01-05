This Vancouver Bubble Tea Shop Hides Secret Gifts In Drinks & They're Wild (VIDEOS)
Bubble tea with a side of Dior anyone?
This bubble tea store in Metro Vancouver is serving drool-worthy drinks with prizes that could even include luxury lipstick.
Got Lot Tea in Burnaby, B.C., has a "Mystery Cup" drink that comes with fresh taro, taro balls, black tea, milk and a random prize. The drink costs $11.99 and the odds of winning are 100% — so you don't have to leave feeling sad from a loss.
Some gifts are better than others though!
More than a few Vancouver TikTokers have gotten their hands on one and they're sharing how it works with the world.
In the videos, you can see that each cup comes with a hidden pocket at the bottom, which will contain your mystery prize.
@sopheats
Finally I got something epic! Btw every cup is a winner 😍 #mysterycups#mysteryprize#vancouver#bubbletea#boba
Prizes that can be won include hair clips, masks, beauty blenders, badges, keychains, free drink coupons, earrings and even mini-luxury brand items from Yves Saint Laurent, Estée Lauder and Dior.
@deannawoo
Mystery prize bubble tea in Burnaby from Got Lot Tea #burnaby #burnabybc #bubbletea #boba #mysteryprize #vancouverfood
Not only does this bubble tea shop serve up some exciting drinks, but it also offers kits to make over your phone case too.
The DIY phone case decorating kit comes with unlimited charms for $40.
This unique store in Burnaby is the perfect weekend plan to try something delicious and have a fun experience, all at the same time.
Got Lot Tea - Mystery Cup
Price: $11.99
Address: 5021 Kingsway #101., Burnaby, BC