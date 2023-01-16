6 High-Paying Remote Jobs In Vancouver For People Who Want To Skip The Office
Ready to work from home? 💻
If you dread working in an office and can't stand the daily commute, there are some high-paying remote jobs in Vancouver hiring right now and they might be just what you've been looking for.
From engineering positions to finance gigs, there are a bunch of different roles that will allow you to work from the comfort of your own home and they pay some major bucks.
Here are six high-paying remote jobs in Vancouver that are available right now.
Senior Infrastructure Engineer
Salary: $80 to $140 an hour
Who Should Apply: JDS Energy & Mining is looking for a full-time senior infrastructure engineer to help support project managers and plan out different developments.
An undergraduate or graduate degree in mining, mechanical or civil engineering, plus, a minimum of five years of previous work experience in engineering is required.
Director of Finance
Salary: $160,000 to $180,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Performance management cloud software, Planful, is searching for a director of finance to help lead the company in growth and support its financial planning process.
At least eight years of previous finance work experience is required to land this job.
Mechanical Power Engineer
Salary: $119,616 to $149,520 a year
Who Should Apply: BBA Engineering is looking to hire a full-time mechanical power engineer to be based remotely, out of Vancouver and support green economy sectors.
A bachelor's degree and at least five years of previous work experience in a related field are needed.
Software Developer, Trust & Safety
Salary: $125,000 to $170,000 a year
Who Should Apply: The Rec Room is searching for someone to develop software and collaborate with different teams. At least two years of experience writing production distributed systems is needed.
Program Director
Salary: $130,000 to $163,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Central 1 Credit Union is looking for a full-time program director to lead and motivate different teams within the company.
A bachelor's degree is required.
Sales Director - Vape & E-Cigarette
Salary: $130,000 to $160,000 a year
Who Should Apply: Reach International Consulting is searching for a sale director to lead Vape and E-Cigarette wholesale activities in Canada.
At least three years of previous wholesale work experience is required.