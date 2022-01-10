Trending Tags

2 Canadians Got Named Among The Top 5 Highest-Paid TikTokers & These Videos Show Why

Their antics are raking in millions! :money_mouth_face:

Josh Richards | TikTok, Kris Collins | TikTok

If you're an elder millennial, you probably think of TikTok stars as B-listers at best — sure, they may be semi-famous, but nowhere near the sphere of paying off giant mansions or running huge ad campaigns, right? Wrong.

Last week, Forbes released a list of the platform's highest-paid stars of 2022, exposing the vast fortunes these short-video wonders are now earning, and wouldn't you know, there was actually a couple of Canadians on there.

At the moment, Josh Richards, a Toronto-born lad, who's bro-heavy antics have earned him a whopping 26 million followers, is the highest-paid Canadian TikToker with a yearly earning of $5 million.

Richards has turned his modern-day frat guy image into a money-making machine, appearing shirtless way too many times to count and rarely missing an opportunity to promote his luxurious lifestyle.

@joshrichards

Good old morning shoty for the grandmas bday

Richards (and his perfectly-coiffed bangs) has managed to turn his aesthetic into cash, hooking up massive deals with Amazon and Cashapp. He even partnered up with the Toronto Maple Leafs to promote the All Or Nothing documentary.

@joshrichards

#sponsored #ad This was hard, can you beat us?! Link in bio for a free 30 day trial for @amazonprimevideo to watch All Or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs

Trailing closely behind at number five is Kris Collins, a former Vancouver-based hairdresser that turned her sense of humour into a gold mine during the pandemic.

@kallmekris

The Blame Game🤺

Collins' hilarious sketch comedy chops earned her an impressive 24 million followers so far, as well as putting $4.75 million in her bank last year. She's wasted no time establishing herself.

@kallmekris

The Non Apology Apology🪢

If you've got a goofy family and are starving for some spot-on relatable comedy, then Collins, who recently signed deals with Hershey and Lionsgate, is definitely your vibe.

