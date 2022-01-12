A TikToker Is Horrified After A Trespass Notice Was 'Taped' To A Man Sleeping In Vancouver
"This is the most dehumanizing thing I have ever seen."
A trespassing notice was reportedly taped to a man sleeping under a blanket on a street in Vancouver, according to a recent TikTok video.
In the video, Anna Gouthro said she was walking in Gastown when she saw a piece of paper taped onto a man who was sleeping.
The video was captioned: "If anyone knows how to file a complaint with Easy Park please tell me! This is the most dehumanizing thing I have ever seen."
She added: "I'm walking past some homeless people who've slept on the street overnight, and I just walked by Easypark in Gastown and they f****** left a parking ticket on this man's body. Like he's covered in a blanket, they taped a parking ticket to the blanket that is covering his body."
@annthro
If anyone knows how to file a complaint with Easy Park please tell me! This is the most dehumanizing thing I have ever seen. #fyp #vancouver
In a separate video, Gouthro said she went back to the same site after her shift at work and the piece of paper taped to the man was in fact a trespassing notice.
Gary Bradley, director of operations for EasyPark Vancouver, told CityNews the company uses a third-party security provider and that trespassing notices are not uncommon.
He added that the alleged method of issuing the notice was not company policy and that they had "gone back to educate [their] staff."
The City of Vancouver also told CityNews that it "condemns this disrespectful act" and that it would be investigating the incident.