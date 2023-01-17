People On TikTok Are 'In Love' After BC Hockey Players Revealed Their Fave Taylor Swift Songs
"Pls marry me rn"
Hot people who like Taylor Swift instantly become hotter — it's basically a rule of the universe, and it's one that the people of TikTok seem to abide by.
In a video posted by UBC Men's Hockey, players on the team shared their favourite Taylor Swift tracks. A frenzy of infatuation for the Canadian hockey players ensued in the comment section thereafter.
The taste truly did jump out in this video, and Taylor stans praised the team's choices.
"This is the most diverse set of answers I’ve seen in one of these videos I’m so so impressed rn," one user wrote.
Others had their breath quite literally taken away: "The way I gasped when he said cardigan or willow."
But the overall consensus in the comment section appeared to be that these men are truly the most eligible of bachelors — if they're not in relationships already.
"Is Back to December man single I’m asking for a friend," one person wrote.
There was no getting around the elephant in the room: "OUR SONG IS VERY HANDSOME"
@ubcmhky
this one’s for the swifties🫶 #taylorswift #taylorsversion #swifttok #swifties #favsong #ubc #hockeytiktoks #vancouver #gobirds #fyp
Yeah, they're all good-looking enough to be in one of Taylor's music videos, TBH.
It's only natural, then, that marriage was already on the mind for many Swifties.
"'Huge Taylor Swift guy' weird way to propose, but it’s ok💍"
One guy in the video didn't quite understand the assignment. His favourite song is apparently "1984," but people forgave him for his blunder.
Others were concerned about the players' emotional well-being, with one user writing "CARDIGAN OR WILLOW? someone check on him"
Some folks were even inspired to change their opinion on the sport as a whole. "Maybe I do like Hockey," one person wrote.
Overall, the consensus is well-articulated by a single comment: "EXCELLENT GROUP OF YOUNG MEN"
Well done, UBC Men's Hockey... Well done.