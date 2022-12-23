Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita Have Gotten Married & Of Course The Dogs Were There (PHOTOS)
Marbles the chihuahua made an appearance in a baby stroller. ❤️
It seems that congratulations are in order for internet icons Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita!
On Thursday, December 22, YouTuber and Twitch streamer Solomita posted a carousel of pictures to his 1.2 million Instagram followers showing some beautiful moments from his wedding day with Jenna.
In the first picture, the two pose in their wedding outfits in front of an old-timey bus while Marbles, their very, very old chihuahua, peeks his head out of a stroller.
In the second, you can get a full look at Jenna's lace and tulle wedding dress as she holds one hand over her mouth and holds Solomita's hand with her other.
It looks like their other pups got some cuddles in on the special day as the fourth photo shows an overhead shot of Jenna sitting on the ground in her wedding gown with what appears to be Kermit and Bunny laying on her train.
The comment section was filled with well-wishes from fans of the couple as well as other big-name YouTubers and internet celebrities.
"OMG!! Huge congrats to you both!! Finally did it to em," wrote jacksepticeye.
"Yay, congrats guys!" commented pewdiepie.
"IM SOBBING SNOTTY TEARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I ❤️ JULEN & JENNA," said brittany_broski.
Jenna, a former YouTuber herself, has been off of the platform and social media since 2020 after she addressed and apologized for controversial videos she had posted in the past.
According to E! News, Solomita announced the pair's engagement during a Twitch stream in 2021.
"A little while ago — this is so weird — I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes." he said. "So, we are engaged."
Congrats, both!