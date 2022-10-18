Canada's Highest-Earning Instagram Influencers Were Revealed & They Make Serious Coin
We're talking millions. 💰
If you're wondering just how much Instagram influencers earn in Canada, we've got you covered. And, the amount of cash they actually rake in might be surprising to you.
According to data from NetCredit, the Insta earnings of top influencers in Canada have been revealed through an algorithm that estimates the top earner in each country.
"To reveal the world’s top Instagram earners, NetCredit first built a list of the most-followed Instagram stars from every country," they explained.
Then, they used figures from the Instagram rich list "to estimate the fee-per-ad for each country’s most-followed stars."
To get the final figure, they looked back at the amount of sponsored posts each influencer made in 2021 on the social media site and "multiplied this by their known or estimated ad fee."
And, well, some of these people get paid a lot.
Here's a look at Canada's top-earning Instagram influencers, according to NetCredit:
Justin Bieber
The Canadian musician earns an estimated $4.4 million "from around 13 sponsored Instagram posts per year," says NetCredit.
Paul Nicklen
In second place is award-winning Canadian photographer Paul Nicklen, who captures stunning photos of wildlife and remote locations around the world.
In 2021 alone, he earned over $2.3 million from sponsored posts.
Susana Damouni
Taking third place on Canada's list is "breast implant illness awareness model/advocate" Susana Damouni, who raked in an estimated $377,555 in 2021 alone.
Lilly Singh
And rounding out Canada's contribution to the list is Scarborough-born YouTuber Lilly Singh, who earned $374,527 from Instagram sponsored posts last year.
Outside of Canada, soccer star Christiano Ronaldo made the most in 2021 from sponsored posts, bringing in about $85 million.
He's followed by Lionel Messi, who made $71 million, Virat Kohli, who made $36 million, Ellen Degeneres, who made $33 million, and Beyonce, who also raked in $33 million.
Not bad going, eh?
