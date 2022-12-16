A Twitch Streamer Slammed A Fan For Saying Her Mom Died But Some Say He Wasn't In The Wrong
The whole interaction will make you cringe.
A Twitch streamer has found himself receiving quite a bit of backlash after an unpleasant interaction with one of his viewers.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Canadian streamer WeFoundTheBody, whose real name is John Byskal, got into a slightly heated interaction with a viewer who said during one of his streams that her mother had recently died, saying he didn't ask her to share the biggest "bummer news in the world."
A video of the interaction has since gone viral, with many calling out Byskal for being insensitive. However, not everyone seems to agree that he was in the wrong.
In a clip shared on Tuesday by fellow streamer @MissNerdyCurvy, aka Alicia, on Twitter, Byskal can be seen streaming with a chat open showing messages from his viewers.
At one point, he realizes that Alicia, who is a long-time viewer, has popped up in the chat, and the Twitch streamer asks her where she's been.
Alicia responded by saying that her mom died. In a tweet, she explains that she used to be a regular on Twitch and in chats on the streaming platform, but hasn't been on the site recently as her mother died in July.
Byskal slammed the response, saying "we're not doing that."
"Tell you what, MissNerdyCurvy, you know what we're not going to do? We're not going to talk about it in my chat," he says.
"Cause, it's Friday, and that is a whole big bucket of bummer. I'm sorry for your loss, but we're not doing that in my f**king chat."
\u201cI know that I\u2019m also in the wrong a little for saying \u201cwell my mom died\u201d in a stream after being asked where have I been but the response just isn\u2019t it fam\u2026I made a tweet longer thingy to share a little background but here ya go.. \n\nhttps://t.co/3CI9Jjm987\u201d— Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4 (@Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4) 1670962607
The video appears to skip ahead slightly, to Byskal responding to another comment from Alicia.
"No that's fine, you asked so I told," reads a message from MissNerdyCurvy in the chat.
"No, I didn't ask you to tell me the biggest f**king bummer news in the world. I said, 'hey, what's up, how are you?'"
Byskal then goes on to give the viewer "a lesson."
"When something really, really bad is going on in your life, and in a public forum, someone asks you 'hey, what's up, how are you?' there are two acceptable responses," he says. "'Good,' and 'You know what, I'll make it through.'"
The clip continues, with Byskal saying that "unloading" heavy news in Twitch chats is "not good etiquette."
The video has 3.7 million views on Twitter and has also gone viral on TikTok, where a video posted by @lifeoftigeryt of the interaction has garnered 7.6 million views.
Many have called out WeFoundTheBody on Twitter for how he responded to the viewer.
\u201c@MissNerdyCurvy The lack of empathy...I am in a loss for words. Like, you answered. And, you mentioned that you're a regular. I understand that some people aren't good at dealing with these kind of situations, but that's not how you deal with it.\u201d— Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4 (@Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4) 1670962607
"The lack of empathy. I am at a loss for words," said one person. "I understand that some people aren't good at dealing with these kind of situations, but that's not how you deal with it."
\u201c@MissNerdyCurvy Sir... FRIDAY will never be more important than loved ones, especially lost loved ones.\n\nCurvy, my heart extends to your loss and the undeserved apathy you got from someone you thought was a friend. You sharing your heart is totally different from trauma dumping.\u201d— Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4 (@Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4) 1670962607
"Sir... FRIDAY will never be more important than loved ones, especially lost loved ones," wrote another. "Curvy, my heart extends to your loss and the undeserved apathy you got from someone you thought was a friend. You sharing your heart is totally different from trauma dumping."
Thousands of people commented on the clip, many appearing to side with Alicia. However, others seem to think that Byskal wasn't in the wrong for calling out the message.
\u201c@MissNerdyCurvy 1. I\u2019m sorry for your loss \n\n2. His delivery sucked, but hes right. You sharing that is against etiquette and borderline rude. \n\n3. Everyone is saying he lacked empathy. What you\u2019re seeing is someome who had empathy the first 176 times this happened, but is at his wits end.\u201d— Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4 (@Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4) 1670962607
"His delivery sucked but he's right," said one commenter. "You sharing that is against etiquette and borderline rude."
\u201c@MissNerdyCurvy He may not have handled it the best. But neither did you. And now you're making it a goal to hurt his brand when you could have walked away.\n\n0/10 move.\n\nA streamer may ask 1000 people how they are in a stream....they aren't looking for a therapy sessions They're being polite.\u201d— Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4 (@Alicia \u2728\ud83d\udda4) 1670962607
"A streamer may ask 1,000 people how they are in a stream.... they aren't looking for a therapy session. They're being polite," said another person.
In a follow-up video on Twitch on December 15, Byskal addressed the controversy, saying that he had apologized to MissNerdyCurvy.
"I gave a sincere apology [...] to the only person that deserved one," he said.
At one point, he explains the interaction by saying that he "didn't unload on [Alicia] because her mom died."
"I treated her like sh*t because I don't like her," he says. He continued to say that it wasn't the first time Alicia had joined his stream, along with others, to try and throw a "pity party."
The messy interaction appears to have ended there for the moment, as Byskal announced in the video that he was leaving for vacation.
For her part, MissNerdyCurvy has posted online that she doesn't want anyone to "bully or harass" WeFoundTheBody.