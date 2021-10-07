Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Leaked Doc Revealed How Much Twitch Streamers Make & Some Canadians Are Earning Millions

BRB, setting up my account. 🎮

A Leaked Doc Revealed How Much Twitch Streamers Make & Some Canadians Are Earning Millions
@pokimanelol | Instagram, @shroud | Instagram

A massive data breach has hit the livestreaming website Twitch.tv and fans have now got a bunch of insight into the world of being a famous Twitch streamer.

Information about how much the top Twitch streamers make has found its way online, and there are a couple of Canadian streamers in particular who are apparently making millions on the popular site.

A source from Twitch confirmed the leaked data was legitimate, according to Video Game Chronicles, and the BBC confirmed the numbers were more or less accurate with several streamers.

According to a Twitter thread by user KnowS0mething, the top 100 highest-paid streamers on the site (ranked by gross payouts from Twitch alone) made somewhere from $886,000 to almost $10 million between August 2019 and October 2021, with the number one beneficiary being CriticalRole, a Dungeons and Dragons channel.

The top Canadian on the list is xQc (aka xQcOW), a former professional Overwatch player who apparently made over $8 million in two years — almost $3 million more than the next person named on the list. The streamer's real name is Félix Lengyel, and he was reportedly born in Laval, Quebec.

Shroud, aka Toronto-born Michael Grzesiek, comes in 25th on the list with $2 million in two years, followed by Moroccan Canadian Imane Anys aka Pokimane, who apparently earned $1.5 million.

"At least people can't over-exaggerate me 'making millions a month off my viewers' anymore," Anys tweeted on October 6 in response to the leaks.

"I capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me," Anys wrote. "Transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket."

Twitch confirmed the leak was legitimate and said their investigation into the incident was ongoing, but they said they don't believe any login credentials or full credit card numbers were exposed in the hack by a "malicious third party."

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3K To Show Off Your Video Game Skills

Calling all hardcore gamers!

Sam Pak | Unsplash

An Ontario casting call is offering hardcore gamers a chance to show off their skills and win a grand prize of $3,000.

According to Jigsaw Casting, the opportunity is open to experienced Toronto gamers who are between the ages of 18 to 28 and fully vaccinated.

Keep Reading Show less

Children In China Can Only Play Video Games During These Three Hours Each Week

Young gamers better make the most of their weekends. 🕹

Niccolo Pontigia | Dreamstime

Young gamers in China are about to be banned from playing online games for more than three hours a week.

According to a news release from The National Press and Publication Administration, those under 18 can only play online games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays starting September 1.

Keep Reading Show less

Austin’s Upcoming Atari Hotel Will Have A Video Game Playground & Movie Theater (PHOTOS)

Now that's luxury.
atari | Instagram atari | Instagram

Who else remembers wishing they had an arcade in their home that they could escape to in the middle of the night? If you're one of the many who did, then you're in luck, because that dream is about to become a reality. Austin, Texas' Atari hotel is one of many to open across the U.S. starting next year, and they'll have more games than you could ever imagine.

On Tuesday, January 28, Atari announced that they'd be opening hotels across the U.S. and that Austin, Texas would be one of the many cities to get one.

Keep Reading Show less

There's A Bar On Each Floor Of This New 4-Story Dallas Playground

Bottoms up!
Maid Milinkic | Unsplash Element5 Digital | Unsplash

Imagine grabbing a drink on the first floor and then going up to the second floor and grabbing another drink. Then imagine making your way up to the fourth floor to have another drink. Well stop imagining and do it because Dallas just opened a new 4-story playground that has a bar on each level!

Bowlski's is Dallas' newest bowling lounge. But it gets better! Not only does Bowlski's have a bowling alley, it also houses a plethora of other entertaining activities!

Keep Reading Show less