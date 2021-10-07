A Leaked Doc Revealed How Much Twitch Streamers Make & Some Canadians Are Earning Millions
A massive data breach has hit the livestreaming website Twitch.tv and fans have now got a bunch of insight into the world of being a famous Twitch streamer.
Information about how much the top Twitch streamers make has found its way online, and there are a couple of Canadian streamers in particular who are apparently making millions on the popular site.
A source from Twitch confirmed the leaked data was legitimate, according to Video Game Chronicles, and the BBC confirmed the numbers were more or less accurate with several streamers.
According to a Twitter thread by user KnowS0mething, the top 100 highest-paid streamers on the site (ranked by gross payouts from Twitch alone) made somewhere from $886,000 to almost $10 million between August 2019 and October 2021, with the number one beneficiary being CriticalRole, a Dungeons and Dragons channel.
The top Canadian on the list is xQc (aka xQcOW), a former professional Overwatch player who apparently made over $8 million in two years — almost $3 million more than the next person named on the list. The streamer's real name is Félix Lengyel, and he was reportedly born in Laval, Quebec.
Shroud, aka Toronto-born Michael Grzesiek, comes in 25th on the list with $2 million in two years, followed by Moroccan Canadian Imane Anys aka Pokimane, who apparently earned $1.5 million.
"At least people can't over-exaggerate me 'making millions a month off my viewers' anymore," Anys tweeted on October 6 in response to the leaks.
"I capped my donations a year ago since i'm now at a point where sponsors, investments, and exclusive contracts can sustain me," Anys wrote. "Transparently, subs + stream ads are the lowest part of my income and i want you guys to continue keeping that money in your pocket."
Twitch confirmed the leak was legitimate and said their investigation into the incident was ongoing, but they said they don't believe any login credentials or full credit card numbers were exposed in the hack by a "malicious third party."