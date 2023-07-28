The Top Earner On Twitch Is Canadian & Here's How Much Money He Makes Per Post
Well, he's not hurting. 💰
In the ever-buzzing world of online gaming, one of the biggest questions is always: who's raking in the most dough? According to a 2023 study from Tipalti, it's actually a Canadian who's laughing all the way to the digital bank, and his name is Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc.
Lengyel, a former professional Overwatch player and member of the eSports team Dallas Fuel, turned his back on competitive gaming out of sheer boredom. Instead, he took to Twitch and built an insanely successful career as a streamer, exploring a broader range of games.
His move seems to have paid off as the top dog now boasts an impressive 11.8 million Twitch subscribers and commands a whopping 525 million views.
So, how much does this Canadian gaming sensation earn per post?
Prepare to have your mind blown: Lengyel's potential earnings for a single sponsored video on Twitch peaks at an eye-watering $16,088. Yes, you read that right. And that's not even including his income from subscription fees, brand campaigns, advertising, and affiliate links.
As for who's trailing behind him, it's a close race. The second place goes to Kai Cenat from New York City, whose earnings for a single sponsored post are just a hair's breadth away from xQc's, at around $15,961.
Meanwhile, AuronPlay, a Spanish online personality known for his comedic gaming content, rounds out the top three with a potential income of approximately $15,000 per video.
The eSports scene might seem like an oddball to you, and the idea that someone can earn bucketloads from streaming their video game play could sound almost as believable as unicorns.
However, given that top Twitch creators are packing in millions of subscribers and amassing hundreds of millions of views, it becomes clearer that they're making serious bank. It's less surprising when you dive into this thriving industry.
Now let's spill the tea on one of the main ways Twitch streamers fatten up their wallets, after all they're not just playing games, they're also rolling ads. They roll pre-roll ads, sneaky little previews that pop up before you even get a whiff of the gameplay. Kind of like a movie trailer.
Then there's the mid-roll ads, the crafty monetization of bathroom breaks. Every bit of ad revenue slices up a chunk for the streamer. The size of this cash slice depends on the number of viewers and their geographic location
It's official. No one's mom will ever be able to tell them that they can't make money playing video games ever again.