These 5 Canadian Streaming Services Offer Free Trials & Some Even Last A Whole Month
Just don't forget to cancel if you're not digging it. 👀
Are you tired of relying on a single measly streaming platform to provide all of your post-work entertainment? Of course you are! But, then again, who can afford to pay for them all in this economy? Luckily for you, we've found a savings-friendly solution.
Narcity tracked down six streaming services currently offering lucrative free trials in Canada, two of which last an entire month, to give you a chance to explore your options without breaking the bank.
And don't worry, we're not just going to solely sell you on industry giants like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, we're also going to give you a peak into lesser-known but equally-exciting options, such as Paramount+ and StackTV.
So, grab your popcorn and buckle up as we guide you through these tempting trials. And fair warning — make sure to cancel your subscriptions at the end of the trial if you're not feeling the service, as those sneaky $15 dents in your bank account will add up quickly!
Hulu
Hulu's 30-day free trial is by far the best deal on the market. The premium streaming service offers a boatload of acclaimed original shows and movies including The Bear and White Men Can't Jump, as well past hits such as Modern Family and Schitt's Creek.
Here's how it works: You sign up and boom! 30 days completely free. During this time, you have unlimited access to Hulu's vast library of content. You can stream from virtually any device, be it your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or Smart TV.
The best part? You can cancel anytime within those 30 days without incurring any costs. It's a risk-free way to test the platform and discover new shows or movies (as long as you remember to cancel at the end if you're not enjoying it).
If you decide to keep the service after the trial period, you can choose from several different plans tailored to your viewing preferences, including options with or without commercials, and add-ons like live TV.
StackTV
StackTV isn't your typical streaming service. It's a package of popular Canadian TV channels that you can add to your Amazon Prime Video subscription — so if you already have Prime, you're halfway there! StackTV adds a slew of additional channels to your lineup, like Global, Food Network, History, and more, bringing you the best of Canadian and international content.
If you're a Canadian yearning for nostalgic content, there really isn't a better platform for you then StackTV, but the services goes far beyond digging up the past. You can also access exclusive new series like Bupkis starring Pete Davidson and Bel-Air.
"But what about the free trial?" I hear you ask. Here's where it gets even better. StackTV offers a seven-day free trial. That’s a whole week to dive into countless episodes of your favourite shows, or discover new ones, all for zero dollars.
The only downside to the service is that you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access it. But, thankfully, there's a way to get both without paying a single dime upfront. More on that to come.
Amazon Prime Video
Alright, it's time to talk about the biggie — Amazon Prime Video.
You've probably heard the buzz around some of the platform's biggest hits like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or The Boys, and if you haven't given them a whirl yet, you're really missing out. But fret not, friend! I'm here to tell you about how you can binge both series for a whole month, completely free.
That's right, just like Hulu, Prime Video allows newcomers to explore the vast depths of their library free of charge for 30 days and oh, what a library it is!
Prime Video isn't just about TV shows; it's packed with a wide variety of films, from blockbuster hits like Air to indie gems like I Want You Back. And let's not forget those egregiously-budgeted Amazon Originals like Rings Of Power.
Now, here's the kicker: the free trial also gives you access to all the benefits of Amazon Prime, like free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. That's a pretty sweet deal.
Apple TV+
Now let's dive into the world of AppleTV+. You've seen the logo, right? The sleek black square with the iconic Apple logo and adorable little TV screen? Well, friend, that tiny symbol is your golden ticket to a plethora of high-quality, exclusive content. And guess what? The platform offers a bunch of free trials.
For starters, anytime you purchase an Apple device, you can redeem a three-month free trial of AppleTV+, as long as you do so within 90 days. If you don't buy a product, AppleTV+ also offers a 7-day free trial and a 1-month free trial of Apple One, a bundle deal that gives you access to various other services including Apple Music and Apple Fitness.
During these trials, you have unlimited access to all of the platform's original shows and movies they offer. We're talking award-winning series like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, as well as groundbreaking films like Greyhound or The Banker.
"But what happens after the trial?" you might ask. Well, if you're loving the experience it automatically rolls over into a monthly subscription. If you're not feeling it, though, you'll want to make sure you cancel before you get charged.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is slowly but surely becoming a streaming platform powerhouse, thanks to it's massive library of both classic and contemporary shows and movies, which you can access without spending a single cent thanks to it's 7-day free trial.
You can find everything from time-honoured favourites like Star Trek to new hits like Yellowstone and 1883. Paramount+ also has a ton of kids' programming like Kamp Koral, making it a great choice for those with young families. Adults have access to parental controls that ensure their little ones can tune into the platform, worry free.
Paramount+ also carries plenty of sports programming, thanks to its partnership with CBS Sports, so if watching football after a long day is the only thing keeping you sane right now, you'll want to check it out.
Dodging hidden fees is a walk in the park on the platform as well, thanks users' ability to cancel anytime during their free trial, no questions asked.
So, whether you're looking for nostalgic favourites like Futurama or Jurassic Park or whether you're looking for ways to stream new movies like Cherry for cheap, at least one of these services should have you covered!