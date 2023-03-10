Stranger Things' Grace Van Dien Would Rather Stream Than Act & Her Reason Is Heartbreaking
"I cried and I was so upset."
Stranger Thingsactress Grace Van Dien is taking a break from acting to focus on Twitch, and she recently explained that it has to do with an incident on a movie set.
In a Twitch stream on Tuesday, the 26-year-old actress shared what happened on the set of one of the last films she worked on and how it's driven her to embrace streaming while turning down various movie roles.
"The fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," Van Dien said.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
She went on to say that she faced sexual harassment on the movie set, although she didn't identify the film or the person who allegedly harassed her.
"One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to… like, he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them," Van Dien said during the stream.
"So… that’s my boss. And then I didn’t and I cried and I was so upset."
When people asked how streaming is better for Van Dien's mental health, the actress said she gets to stay inside her house and play video games.
"I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them."
According to Variety, Van Dien also mentioned that while she's choosing to focus on streaming for the time being, she does hope to get back to the entertainment business soon.
"I’m happy here, and I’m developing my own projects," she said.
"I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me."
Many fans shared their support for the actress on Twitter and said she was very strong for being able to talk about it.
Van Dien played Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4 of Stranger Things and has recently appeared in films such as What Comes Around, V for Vengeance and Lady Driver.
Van Dien often streams herself playing games like Fortnite and Overwatch on Twitch under the username @BlueFille.