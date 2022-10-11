Porn Star Adriana Chechik Broke Her Back In A Foam Pit & It Happened On A Twitch Stream
"I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery."
Porn performer and avid gamer Adriana Chechik says she broke her back "in two places" after a scary accident at TwitchCon over the weekend, where she was hurt while jumping into a pit full of foam blocks.
"Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today," she wrote on Twitter Sunday. "When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now."
The accident was live-streamed on Chechik's Twitch account on Saturday.
In the video, several people can be seen taking turns in a foam jousting tournament at the event. They each stand on platforms in the middle of a pit filled with foam blocks, and several people get knocked into the pit with no issue.
Chechik and a friend take their turn at the end of the video, as part of what appears to be a Lenovo-sponsored promotion. Several Lenovo Legion staffers can be seen guiding her before the incident.
Chechik wins her match, then leaps off the platform and lands on her butt in the foam pit. She's smiling at first, but her expression changes and onlookers soon notice that she's in pain as she tries to crawl out of the pit.
"Medic!" someone yells.
Chechik then puts her head down as others gather to help.
\u201cProbably the most painful thing I\u2019ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon\u201d— Jake Lucky (@Jake Lucky) 1665334600
Chechik shared a few updates with her fans after the surgery on Monday.
"Last night was horrible," she wrote. "The pain I had I felt like I'd rather die. This is gonna suck."
She added that she's looking at "6 months to a year" of recovery.
Chechik also called out Lenovo staff for encouraging her to "dive in" despite a few other injuries that were reported at the pit.
"Multiple people were injured and they kept the pit open, said jump in booty first!" she tweeted.
She also thanked those who helped her at the scene, including an off-duty EMT.
Streamer Loch Vaness also blasted Lenovo and Twitch after she was injured in the pit over the weekend.
"I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life," she tweeted on Saturday. "Here's how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth."
\u201cI will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life. \nHere\u2019s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth:\u201d— LochVaness (@LochVaness) 1665368798
“We are aware of the incidents of TwitchCon visitors who sustained injuries in the gladiator game soft foam pit at the Lenovo booth,” a spokesperson for Lenovo told Rolling Stone in a statement. “The area has since been closed for any further use while we work with event organizers to look into the incidents.”
When asked about the incident, a spokesperson for Twitch referred us to Lenovo's PR team.