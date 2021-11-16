Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

TikTok Will Pay $92M To Settle A Class Action & Here's How You Can Claim Some Of That Cash

Users in one state could get six times the payout 💰 💰 💰

TikTok Will Pay $92M To Settle A Class Action & Here's How You Can Claim Some Of That Cash
@leonaintnormal | TikTok

If you've used TikTok or Musical.ly to shoot videos, you might be eligible for part of a huge payout.

TikTok has agreed to settle a $92 million class action lawsuit in the U.S., and some users may be entitled to payment from the settlement.

The lawsuit accuses TikTok of violating U.S. laws by collecting and using personal information from users without consent, USA Today reports. That includes fingerprint and facial scans.

TikTok has denied the allegations but it did agree to settle earlier this year, and you now have until March 1, 2022, to submit a claim.

You can submit a claim to receive benefits from the settlement if you are a U.S. resident who used TikTok or Musical.ly to shoot videos at any point prior to September 30, 2021. Adults can apply for themselves or on behalf of minors who used the app.

The settlement site doesn't say how much money you can get, but you can choose to receive the payout via cheque, PayPal, Venmo or a prepaid credit card.

Users have already started celebrating the payout on TikTok, although some were resigned to getting a tiny sum. User @leonaintnormal, for example, joked about blowing his entire payout at the dollar store.

@leonaintnormal

bout to get paid 🤑😐#PlutoTVDecades #classactionsettlement


@bruhwtf881

Tiktoks class action settlement lawsuit 😩 #classactionlawsuit #classaction #lawsuit #tiktok #tiktoklawsuit #money #dance #fyp

TikTok reported about 100 million monthly active users in the U.S. last year, but it's unclear how many will actually submit a claim for a payout from the settlement.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge before it can move forward.

Canadian TikTokers Say These Are Their Must-Have Gifts For The Holiday Season

I'll take one of each, please. 🎁

Sephora, @sonos | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There can be a lot to think about during the holidays between stocking stuffers and holiday decor to splurge-worthy gifts for those you really care about.

Keep Reading Show less

Ryan Reynolds Just Revealed 'The Trick' To Punching Dwayne Johnson & Getting Away With It

If you dare to tangle with The Rock, that is. 😬

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

If you're looking for tips on how to punch Dwayne Johnson in the face, Ryan Reynolds has got you covered.

The Canuck took to his TikTok to post a video explaining how exactly he would approach the situation to land a hit on his Red Notice co-star, as well as the best way to survive the situation.

Keep Reading Show less

Foundation Behind Viral Hand Signal For Help Says It's A 'Profound Feeling' To See Girl Saved

"A simple tool like this can help somebody get safety."

Cormac O'Brien | Narcity

After a girl was rescued from an alleged kidnapper in Kentucky thanks to her use of a TikTok-spread hand signal, the foundation behind it says there's still more to do in the fight against gender-based violence.

The hand signal recently made headlines across the world after a 16-year-old girl used it while in a car with her alleged kidnapper. An onlooker recognized the signal and called the police, ultimately saving the child.

Keep Reading Show less

Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy Launched A Satanic Panic & TikTok Is Trying To Handle It

TikTok is shutting down some conspiracy theories about the concert.

@travisscott | Instagram

Some people are claiming online that Travis Scott and Drake were doing something "satanic" during the deadly events of the Astroworld festival.

TikTok is trying to crack down on some conspiracy theories about the concert held on November 5 in Houston, where eight people died and dozens more were injured in a crowd surge. The death toll rose to nine after 22-year-old Bharti Shahani died in hospital days later.

Keep Reading Show less