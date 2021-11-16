TikTok Will Pay $92M To Settle A Class Action & Here's How You Can Claim Some Of That Cash
Users in one state could get six times the payout 💰 💰 💰
If you've used TikTok or Musical.ly to shoot videos, you might be eligible for part of a huge payout.
TikTok has agreed to settle a $92 million class action lawsuit in the U.S., and some users may be entitled to payment from the settlement.
The lawsuit accuses TikTok of violating U.S. laws by collecting and using personal information from users without consent, USA Today reports. That includes fingerprint and facial scans.
TikTok has denied the allegations but it did agree to settle earlier this year, and you now have until March 1, 2022, to submit a claim.
You can submit a claim to receive benefits from the settlement if you are a U.S. resident who used TikTok or Musical.ly to shoot videos at any point prior to September 30, 2021. Adults can apply for themselves or on behalf of minors who used the app.
The settlement site doesn't say how much money you can get, but you can choose to receive the payout via cheque, PayPal, Venmo or a prepaid credit card.
Users have already started celebrating the payout on TikTok, although some were resigned to getting a tiny sum. User @leonaintnormal, for example, joked about blowing his entire payout at the dollar store.
@leonaintnormal
bout to get paid 🤑😐#PlutoTVDecades #classactionsettlement
@bruhwtf881
Tiktoks class action settlement lawsuit 😩 #classactionlawsuit #classaction #lawsuit #tiktok #tiktoklawsuit #money #dance #fyp
TikTok reported about 100 million monthly active users in the U.S. last year, but it's unclear how many will actually submit a claim for a payout from the settlement.
The settlement still needs to be approved by a judge before it can move forward.