Viral TikTok Video Shows Five Guys Hack For Getting A 'Free' Cheeseburger

It's tastier when it's free

Viral TikTok Video Shows Five Guys Hack For Getting A 'Free' Cheeseburger
There's a clever way to get some delicious free food at Five Guys — and no, it's not by eating your weight in free peanuts.

A food TikToker is winning hearts and bellies with a clever hack for getting a "free" cheeseburger at the restaurant after he figured out which items are free on the menu.

User @hellthyjunkfood explains the trick in a viral TikTok video that's been watched more than 3.6 million times this week.

Spoiler: some assembly is required.

"At Five Guys, a cheeseburger comes standard with two patties and all their toppings are free," he explains in the video.

"Next time you go to Five Guys, order a cheeseburger with all the toppings on the side and an extra bun... Extra buns are free."

That last bit might sound surprising, but @hellthyjunkfood has the receipt to prove it and yes, it did cost "zero dollars," as he put it.

@hellthyjunkfood

Get a FREE Cheeseburger 🍔 @fiveguys with this easy #foodhack #fyp #lifehack #fiveguys #freefood

"When you get home, you'll have all your toppings neatly on the side, and with your extra bun you can dress both burgers the way you like."

And just like that, you've got two cheeseburgers for the price of one.

