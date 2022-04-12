Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

tiktok hacks

A TikTok Hack For Broccoli Is Blowing Up & The Debate Is Getting Ridiculously Heated

:broccoli::broccoli::broccoli:

Global Staff Writer
Broccoli boiling in a pot. Right: TikToker chopping the broccoli.

steph2302 | TikTok

TikTok life hacks have done wonders for people, from teaching us the right way to open a ketchup packet to helpful travel hacks for our future trips, but some hacks are arguably borderline weird.

The most recent TikTok tip to take the app by a storm is the broccoli hack that user @steph2302 (Stephanie) posted, which has accumulated over 15 million views and ignited a fierce debate among commenters.

That's a lot of views for a video about broccoli.

The video shows Stephanie putting a stalk of broccoli into a boiling pot crown-first, with the stem sticking up out of the water.

She then pulls it out of the water, slices off the uncooked stem and puts the cooked broccoli bits on her plate.

No big deal, right?

@steph2302

For those that ❤️ 🥦 #lifehack #showmethelifehack #broccoli #fyp

Wrong.

Many people were infuriated by the "hack," which wastes a perfectly good stem.

The most liked comment under the video said "the stem is the best bit," and it seems like many people agree, given the comment garnered over 22,500 likes.

Many others commented the exact same thing, proving that there's no topic too small for people to argue about.

However, the second most liked comment held the exact opposite opinion and had almost just as many likes.

"Why is everyone saying the stem is the best bit when the stem is the worst," said the comment with over 21,000 likes.

"Life hack?! Lol lol Lol. Saved you the 20 seconds it takes to chop it. Plus, you've wasted the Best bit," said one user.

Stephanie actually took a few seconds to respond to that, saying: "20 secs saved and the time it takes to sieve and clean the sieve, easy."

Commenter Ellie felt very strongly about broccoli stems and even gave a quick recipe for using them. "The stem, when it's stir-fried in garlic and nice herbs 'n stuff, is the BEST," she commented.

Another pointed out that you lose a lot of the vitamins in broccoli when you boil it. "It's best to steam it," they wrote.

Others couldn't understand why people were getting so heated, and one person commented: "Guys, it's broccoli, just a fun video, IT'S NOT THAT DEEP."

"So many broccoli stem lovers. You should have a raffle and mail the winner the stems," said one commenter.

Another asked: "Why you waterboarding it."

Eventually, Stephanie had enough of the debate that had her "fighting for her life" in the comment section and pinned a comment that said, "Pls I paid 49p for the broc out the reduced section in Tesco, and this is only half! it ain't that deep."

