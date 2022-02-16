Sections

A Woman Shocked TikTok By Sending A Fake Love Letter To Get Revenge On A Married Man

"It's pay back time 🌹"

Global Staff Writer
A Woman Shocked TikTok By Sending A Fake Love Letter To Get Revenge On A Married Man
kelly_liesse | TikTok

A Tiktoker decided to take revenge on a married neighbour who she said reported her for bad parking.

TikTok user @kelly_liesse says she sent a fake love letter to her neighbour on Valentine's Day in an effort to get him in trouble with his wife.

"My neighbour decided to report me for parking on double yellow lines in our close, so I sent him this for Valentine's Day," read a caption over the video. "Hopefully his wife will see it first."

@kelly_liesse

Its pay back time 🌹 #valentines #payback #fyp

She then showed screenshots of the Valentine's Day card she sent him.

The cover of the card read: "I love that you can be you, I can be me, & together we're happy as can be."

Inside the card was a personalized message, which was worse than the cover.

It read: "My Simon, happy Valentine's Day, my darling. I can't believe I found you but we're meant to be. I am always there for you, and you're always there for me. No one in this world could make me feel this way, and all my love for you keeps growing more and more everyday. I can't wait to see you next, miss you so much."

The last line of the card reads: "Love you lots from your man xx."

People in the comment section were conflicted over Liesse's actions, with some going so far as to call her a homewrecker.

One user commented: "yellow lines = not allowed to park.... decides to ruin marriage."

Another commented: "maybe don't park on double yellows 🤔."

"But this isn't hurting him it's hurting his innocent wife," wrote another user.

One user simply asked: "Are you 10?"

However, other people seemed to support Liesse's actions.

One commenter wrote: "Love this … need updates ASAP, please."

Some even called her prank "brilliant."

Liesse also showed up in the comments to defend her move. "People don't take into consideration how nasty these people are," she wrote.

She also teased a "part 2" to the whole episode.

