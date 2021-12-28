Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

Alexa Challenged A Girl To Touch A Live Plug With A Penny & Amazon Says It Was An 'Error'

The speaker brought up an old and dangerous TikTok challenge.

Alexa Challenged A Girl To Touch A Live Plug With A Penny & Amazon Says It Was An 'Error'
Gary Hider | Dreamstime, Josh Elliott | Narcity

If your smart speaker is telling kids to touch pennies to live wall plugs, is it really that smart?

Amazon says it moved swiftly to patch an "error" with its popular Alexa voice assistant after the AI gave a young girl a dangerous challenge to try at home.

Mom Kristin Livdahl says Alexa told her 10-year-old to try touching a penny to an exposed plug in a wall outlet over the holidays.

"Tell me a challenge to do," the girl said, according to a screenshot of the Alexa activity record, which Livdahl posted on Twitter.

Alexa responded by searching the web for her words and coming back with a dangerous challenge.

"The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs," Alexa said. It appeared to be reading from a website that was actually warning people about the challenge.

Livdahl says she didn't let her daughter try the challenge, and that she instead flagged the issue to Amazon.

"As soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it," Amazon said in a statement to various outlets, including BBC and Sky News.

"Customer trust is at the centre of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," Amazon said.

Users now say they can't recreate the issue.

The penny challenge sparked concern on TikTok in early 2020, though it has largely died out at this point.

Livdahl says the penny suggestion came up while her family was playing games together over the holidays.

"We were doing some physical challenges, like laying down and rolling over holding a shoe on your foot," she tweeted. Livdahl added that they were passing the time due to bad weather outside and her daughter just wanted another challenge.

She said the whole thing was a good lesson in internet safety and "not trusting things you read without research and verification."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

These 6 TikToks Show Just How Cold It Can Actually Get In Canada & Yikes (VIDEOS)

Stay warm, everyone!

79_loud_n_proud | TikTok, slimmfitness | TikTok

With multiple extreme cold warnings in place across the country, TikTok has a wealth of videos proving just how frigid it can actually get in Canada.

Environment Canada warns that the coldest of the wind chills expected from Boxing Day onward could range somewhere between -40 and -55 C, but as these TikToks show, Canucks know all too well what those frosty temps feel like.

Keep Reading Show less

5 Super Cheap Dollarama Hacks From TikTok That'll Help You Organize Your Whole Life (VIDEOS)

Keep the chaos away, without spending a fortune!

organizemychaos | TikTok

Shoppers who like to keep an eye on their wallets probably already know that Dollarama has some seriously good prices, but did you know you can organize some of the messiest places in your house for just a couple of bucks?

Whether you're dealing with that one drawer that's in constant chaos or looking for an easy way to add some storage, TikTok has so many Dollarama ideas that'll set you straight in no time.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikTok Video Tour Shows NYC's 'Smallest Apartment' & The Washroom Is Nowhere To Be Seen

This TikToker doesn't even have a stove 😩

@axelwebber | TikTok

New York City is notorious for its crappy apartments and extremely steep rent prices, but one TikToker just revealed that he might have the worst deal in the city.

User @axelwebber posted a video on TikTok giving a tour of his tiny 75-square-foot studio in NYC’s highly-coveted West Village, and it's amassed almost 24 million views because you really have to see it to believe it.

Keep Reading Show less

A TikToker Discovered That Her Airbnb Window Opened Into An Actual Restaurant & Literally WTF

The room appeared to have a skyline view in the listing. 😬

@desireerosebaker | TikTok

Getting a good view in NYC is no easy task, but nothing can prepare you for what this TikToker got in the big apple; a window that opens out into a hustling and bustling restaurant.

TikTok user @desireerosebaker took to the app to post a video about her Airbnb experience in New York City, which has now amassed 9.3 million views.

Keep Reading Show less