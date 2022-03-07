Heardle Is The Wordle Spinoff For Music Fans & It's Perfect If You're Always On TikTok
How quickly can you recognize the song?
How well do you know your favourite artist's repertoire?
Heardle, a new spin on the viral guessing game Wordle, is giving music fans the ultimate challenge online, and it just might be even better than the original.
For one thing, you don't have to be a good speller like you do with Wordle. You just have to know your music.
The music-based game challenges users to guess a popular song using up to 16 seconds from the intro.
After listening to just a few snippets of the track, you have to take a crack at identifying the song and artist in six tries or fewer.
At first, you only get a one-second clip to hear the intro of the song, and every time you guess incorrectly, the snippet becomes longer, giving you the chance to listen through additional parts. Just like in Wordle, fail to get it in six tries and you lose.
#Heardle #10\n\n\n\nhttps://heardle.app\u00a0\n\nIf you haven\u2019t played, you\u2019re missing out... Wordle, but with music— Audrey Chaney Shelton (@Audrey Chaney Shelton) 1646677741
According to the website, the intros are chosen from a "long list of popularly streamed artists," that way most people have a chance at guessing who the artist is and their song.
There's only one song per day, and you have to come back each day to play the next one.
Many of the songs are also popular on TikTok, and there's a good chance you'll recognize the top bangers from artists such as Adele, Kanye West and Ariana Grande, to name a few.
#Heardle #10\n\n\n\nImagine thinking I don't know Ariana Grande like thatpic.twitter.com/CKbRoQDkf7— Justin (@Justin) 1646672390
Heardle is just the latest take on Wordle, the viral five-letter guessing game that blew up around the end of 2021.
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a New York City-based software engineer. He created it as another way to bond with his partner Palak Shah after the pair got really into word games and crossword puzzles together, Wardle told Slate.
He sold the game to The New York Times in January, but that hasn't stopped others from inventing their own versions of it.
Other spinoffs include Worldle and Globle — both of which test users' geography knowledge — Lewdle, Absurdle and countless others.
There's even a Taylor Swift-themed one called Taylordle, proving that this concept can be adapted for just about everyone.
