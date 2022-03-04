Canada's Wordle Scores Rank In The World's Top 20 & These Are The Best Canadian Cities
How many guesses does it take you to get the right five-letter word? 👀
Calling all Wordle players, Canada's scores were just ranked in the top 20 in the world and some cities in this country are apparently way better at solving the daily word game than others!
A new study by WordTips has been released that analyzed Twitter data to figure out which countries and cities have the best Wordle scores in the world.
If you don't already know, Wordle is a daily game that's now owned by the New York Times where players get six guesses to figure out the day's five-letter word.
With each guess, letters that are in the correct position are highlighted in green, letters that are in the word but in the wrong spot are in yellow and letters that aren't in the word are in grey.
According to the new study, Canada is the 17th best country in the world at solving Wordle and players in this country have an average score of 3.90.
That means, on average, it takes Canadians almost four guesses to get the daily word right.
Sweden is the best country in the world at playing Wordle with an average of 3.72 guesses.
Right after Canada, the U.S. is 18th in the world for Wordle with an average of 3.92.
In terms of which cities around the globe are the best, the Australian city of Canberra takes the top spot with an average of 3.58 guesses!
The best cities in Canada are Toronto with an average of 3.81, Vancouver with 3.84, Ottawa with 3.87, Montreal with 3.91 and Edmonton with 3.92.
Rounding out the top 10 are Calgary with 4.02 guess on average, Winnipeg with 4.03, Victoria with 4.06, Abbottsford with 4.09 and Regina 4.10.
Guess Canadians need to step up their Wordle game to get to Sweden's and Canberra's level.