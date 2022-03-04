Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
wordle

Canada's Wordle Scores Rank In The World's Top 20 & These Are The Best Canadian Cities

How many guesses does it take you to get the right five-letter word? 👀

​Wordle game on an iPhone.

Wordle game on an iPhone.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Calling all Wordle players, Canada's scores were just ranked in the top 20 in the world and some cities in this country are apparently way better at solving the daily word game than others!

A new study by WordTips has been released that analyzed Twitter data to figure out which countries and cities have the best Wordle scores in the world.

If you don't already know, Wordle is a daily game that's now owned by the New York Times where players get six guesses to figure out the day's five-letter word.

With each guess, letters that are in the correct position are highlighted in green, letters that are in the word but in the wrong spot are in yellow and letters that aren't in the word are in grey.

According to the new study, Canada is the 17th best country in the world at solving Wordle and players in this country have an average score of 3.90.

That means, on average, it takes Canadians almost four guesses to get the daily word right.

Sweden is the best country in the world at playing Wordle with an average of 3.72 guesses.

Right after Canada, the U.S. is 18th in the world for Wordle with an average of 3.92.

In terms of which cities around the globe are the best, the Australian city of Canberra takes the top spot with an average of 3.58 guesses!

The best cities in Canada are Toronto with an average of 3.81, Vancouver with 3.84, Ottawa with 3.87, Montreal with 3.91 and Edmonton with 3.92.

Rounding out the top 10 are Calgary with 4.02 guess on average, Winnipeg with 4.03, Victoria with 4.06, Abbottsford with 4.09 and Regina 4.10.

Guess Canadians need to step up their Wordle game to get to Sweden's and Canberra's level.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...