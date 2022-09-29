Here's Today's Wordle Answer For September 29 & Some Hints To Get You Started
Stumped by Wordle No. 467?
Today's Wordle answer is not as complicated as Wednesday's, but it's still challenging enough that you might need help from a secondary source.
According to The New York Times' Wordle Bot, today's puzzle is taking users an average of 4.0 attempts to solve, which is the same average as yesterday's Wordle.
If you're trying to beat your score from yesterday, or if you're finding today's Wordle a little extra challenging, then we have a list of hints to give you the push you might need.
If you're only interested in finding the answer, you know the drill: just scroll to the bottom of the article.
Wordle Hint No. 1
Don't know what letter to start today's Wordle with?
Try the letter "R."
Wordle Hint No. 2
Once again, today's Wordle is not vowel-heavy, so attempting your usual first guesses like "AUDIO" might prove futile.
To make matters simpler, there's only one vowel; like many recent Wordles, it's situated smack in the middle.
Not going to lie, we're really starting to miss the double vowel words.
Wordle Hint No. 3
The New York Times also broke its two-day streak of double letters with today's Wordle.
Wordle Hint No. 4
The final hint for today's Wordle is that it's really hot, and it might even burn!
Wordle Answer No. 459
Today's Wordle answer is… "SCALD"