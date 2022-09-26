Here's Today's Wordle Answer For September 26 & Some Hints To Get You Started
Need some help solving 'Wordle' #464?
If you’re struggling with today’s Wordle, we’ve got a few hints that might help you get a head start.
For one, the answer to Wordle #464 is not a random word. You’ve likely heard of it, although it’s also not a word most people would use in their day-to-day vernacular.
If you want to cut to the chase and find the answer, you can scroll to the bottom, but if you’re up for the challenge, our hints will edge you closer to solving the puzzle without taking away the fun.
Wordle Hint No. 1
If you’re wondering what letter to start with, we recommend you try the letter “B.”
Wordle Hint No. 2
Is the New York Times trying to confuse you with a repeating letter in today’s Wordle?
The answer is no; they are not. You will only use each letter once.
Wordle Hint No. 3
A lot of people like to start decoding the puzzle by using vowel-heavy words like “ADIEU,” “OUIJA,” and “AUDIO.”
Although that’s usually an excellent tactic, we don’t recommend you try starting with one of these words since today’s world only has one vowel.
For a bonus hint: out of the three vowel-heavy words listed above, try “ADIEU” or “OUIJA,” because not only will you find a letter, but it will be in the correct spot.
Wordle Hint No. 4
Today’s Wordle is also the name of a popular iced tea and juice brand.
Wordle Answer No. 464
The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is “BRISK.”