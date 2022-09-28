Here's Today's Wordle Answer For September 28 & We've Got Some Hints To Get You Started
We have you covered for 'Wordle' #466! And no, it's not 'chair'.
Today's Wordle is certainly a tricky one, and it wouldn't be surprising if you got your answer in the sixth attempt.
What would be even more surprising though is if you used the answer to Wordle #466 in your day-to-day vernacular.
Given the difficulty level, some hints might be useful to crack today's puzzle. And the good news is that we come bearing just that.
Below is a list of five starters that will help you get closer to cracking today's Wordle.
For those just looking for the answer (*cough cheaters cough*), scroll to the bottom of the story.
Wordle Hint No. 1
Yes, today's Wordle has a vowel, but it only has one. So if your starter strategy involved a vowel-heavy word, we suggest you re-think and don't waste a try.
Wordle Hint No. 2
Confused about which letter today's Wordle begins with?
Maybe it's "U".
Wordle Hint No. 3
Today's Wordle also builds a two-day streak for double letters.
However, as an additional tip, we'll tell you this much; the letters are not consecutive.
Wordle Hint No. 4
The Wordle answer for today can be closely linked to politics or reigning monarchs.
Think along the lines of a coup.
Wordle Hint No. 5
It rhymes with the word 'Slurp'.
Wordle Answer No. 466
The Wordle answer for September 28 is 'USURP'.