Here's Today's Wordle Answer For September 27 & We Have Some Hints To Get You Started
We've got you covered for Wordle #465!
If you're on your last few attempts for today's Wordle and are stumped about what word to play next to crack the puzzle, don't fret; we've got you covered with some unobtrusive hints.
However, for those who are not-so-serious about their Wordle streaks, you can alternatively scroll down to the bottom of the article for today's answer.
Wordle Hint No. 1
Today's Wordle only has one vowel, so avoid starting with the word 'ADIEU' because you won't score any of the letters.
(Extra hint: maybe try the word 'AUDIO' because then you'll at least get one vowel)
Wordle Hint No. 2
Is today's Wordle one of those pesky words with double letters?
The answer is yes; it's a double-letter day today, folks.
Wordle Hint No. 3
We're feeling extra considerate today, so we'll also ask you to try the letter S.
Wordle Hint No. 4
Okay, you still don't appreciate our kindness? Take this: try the word 'STORY' as your first attempt and you'll find three letters from the five-letter word, and two of them will be in the correct spot.
Wordle Hint No. 5
It's what happens to a parking ticket on a windshield after it's been left out on a rainy day.
If you're still struggling with today's Wordle, here's the answer.
Wordle Answer No. 465
The word for today's Wordle answer is 'SOGGY'.