Here's Today's Wordle Answer For September 27 & We Have Some Hints To Get You Started

We've got you covered for Wordle #465!

Global Staff Writer
Someone playing wordle on their phone.

Davide Bonaldo | Dreamstime

If you're on your last few attempts for today's Wordle and are stumped about what word to play next to crack the puzzle, don't fret; we've got you covered with some unobtrusive hints.

However, for those who are not-so-serious about their Wordle streaks, you can alternatively scroll down to the bottom of the article for today's answer.

Wordle Hint No. 1

Today's Wordle only has one vowel, so avoid starting with the word 'ADIEU' because you won't score any of the letters.

(Extra hint: maybe try the word 'AUDIO' because then you'll at least get one vowel)

Wordle Hint No. 2

Is today's Wordle one of those pesky words with double letters?

The answer is yes; it's a double-letter day today, folks.

Wordle Hint No. 3

We're feeling extra considerate today, so we'll also ask you to try the letter S.

Wordle Hint No. 4

Okay, you still don't appreciate our kindness? Take this: try the word 'STORY' as your first attempt and you'll find three letters from the five-letter word, and two of them will be in the correct spot.

Wordle Hint No. 5

It's what happens to a parking ticket on a windshield after it's been left out on a rainy day.

If you're still struggling with today's Wordle, here's the answer.

Wordle Answer No. 465

The word for today's Wordle answer is 'SOGGY'.

