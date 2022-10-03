Here's Today's Wordle Answer For October 3 & Some Hints To Get You Started
Stumped by Wordle #471? We've got you covered.
The Wordle answer for Monday, October 3 is not nearly as complicated as some of the very challenging past ones, but you might still require some hints to edge you closer to the answer.
According to The New York Times' Wordle bot, most users have solved the puzzle in 3.9 tries, meaning the difficulty level is certainly not low.
If your goal is to beat your score from yesterday, or if you've already exhausted a few attempts unsuccessfully this morning, then we are back with five hints to give you the kickstart.
However, If you're only interested in finding the answer for Wordle #471, you can scroll to the bottom of the article.
Wordle Hint No. 1
Not sure which letter to start your Wordle with today?
We suggest you try the letter 'S'.
Wordle Hint No. 2
Should you be looking out for repeating letters in today's Wordle?
As Arya Stark was once told on the underwhelming final season of Game of Thrones, 'not today!'
Wordle Hint No. 3
On to the big question: how many vowels does today's Wordle have?
There's only one today, so save yourself the time and don't use a vowel-heavy starter word like 'AUDIO'.
(Bonus hint: it's situated right in the middle of the word.)
Wordle Hint No. 4
It's the name of a famous British musician. The fact that it was his birthday yesterday may have something to do with why The New York Times chose it as today's Wordle.
Wordle Hint No. 5
This hint will give it away; it's why bees can be scary.
Wordle Answer No. 471
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is 'STING'.