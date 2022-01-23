'SNL' Roasted Donald Trump Again Last Night & This Time He's Playing Wordle (VIDEO)
And it's made even better by James Austin Johnson's amazing impression. 😂
Over the last few years, former U.S. President Donald Trump has been a popular target of the comedy series Saturday Night Live. Last night, his likeness made another appearance on the show, and this time he's playing the hit game Wordle.
On Saturday, January 22, SNL was hosted by ex-cast member Will Forte. There were tons of sketches as part of the show, but one of the most memorable was the cold open.
The sketch featured cast member James Austin Johnson as Trump calling into the Fox show The Ingraham Angle and kicking off "today's Wordle."
From there, the comedian does an impressive job of mimicking the former leader's offbeat manner of speaking. The impression alone is pretty uncanny and might even have you doing a double-take. Eek!
"Let's get today's Wordle, could we do that please" \u2013 Donald Trumppic.twitter.com/eUY25MYmKY— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@Saturday Night Live - SNL) 1642913404
Going down the Wordle board, Trump touches on things like vaccine boosters, John Mayer, the new sitcom How I Met Your Father, Jason Momoa and The Devil Wears Prada.
He weaves all these seemingly unrelated topics together, and during the ramblings, he even hilariously mentions Lizzie McGuire and calls Jason Momoa "Momo."
At the end of the puzzle, it's revealed that the Wordle of the day is "Trump." Because, what else could it be?
During the same show, host Will Forte reprised his iconic role as MacGruber in a sketch making fun of vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories.
He's not the only big name to have hosted SNL in recent months, as famous faces like Elon Musk, Simu Liu, Dan Levy and even Kim Kardashian — who totally trolled her sisters and mom — have recently hosted the show.
We hope that, if just for his celebrity impression skills alone, we see more James Austin Johnson on the show going forward!