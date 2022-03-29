Donald Trump Told Everyone He Got A Hole-In-One & Claimed He's 'A Very Modest Individual'
"I don't like people who brag!" 🏌🏻♂️
Donald Trump reportedly played hundreds of rounds of golf during his presidency, so it should come as no surprise that he would eventually hit a hole-in-one after all that practice.
Trump claims he pulled the rare feat off during a round of golf recently, but he's not bragging about it, according to a press release that he specifically issued about his alleged achievement.
"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump wrote in the statement.
"[I] made a hole-in-one. It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon, it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."
He ended with: "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don't like people who brag!"
Trump's communications director, Taylor Budowich, shared video of his boss retrieving the golf ball from the hole on Twitter, though the video doesn't actually show Trump's hole-in-one in action.
45 picking up his hole-in-one on Saturday.pic.twitter.com/dzTdWAdkWe— Taylor Budowich (@Taylor Budowich) 1648509250
To mark the momentous occasion, Trump and his gang of friends and pro golfers got together to take a group photo at the scene. We hope they print it out on a Polaroid and attach it to twine with a clothespin.
Tim Swain, who is running to be a senator for South Carolina, posted the photo.
Swain also shared Trump's press release on Twitter, where the president is still banned from issuing his own statements because of the January 6 riot.
Swain's caption truly says it all.
One eagle-eyed Twitter user was quick to point out that while we see the former president take the ball out of the hole, we don't see him actually hitting it in.
The important part of a hole in one is the ball going IN the hole, not taking it out\n\nWhere's that video?https://twitter.com/TayFromCA/status/1508583254567309318?s=20&t=zOzo5Tk5oYcxcYKAofAQMA\u00a0\u2026— \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6Stand With Ukraine-Defend Democracy-OpposeEvil (@\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6Stand With Ukraine-Defend Democracy-OpposeEvil) 1648517813
It's not the first time someone has suggested that Trump might cheat at golf.
Hole-in-one or not, Trump seems to still be flirting with the idea of playing golf as president again - perhaps as soon as 2024 👀.