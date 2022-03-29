Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
donald trump

Donald Trump Told Everyone He Got A Hole-In-One & Claimed He's 'A Very Modest Individual'

"I don't like people who brag!" 🏌🏻♂️

Global Editorial Fellow
Donald Trump and company play golf.

Donald Trump and company play golf.

SwainForSenate | Twitter

Donald Trump reportedly played hundreds of rounds of golf during his presidency, so it should come as no surprise that he would eventually hit a hole-in-one after all that practice.

Trump claims he pulled the rare feat off during a round of golf recently, but he's not bragging about it, according to a press release that he specifically issued about his alleged achievement.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," Trump wrote in the statement.

"[I] made a hole-in-one. It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon, it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."

He ended with: "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don't like people who brag!"

Trump's communications director, Taylor Budowich, shared video of his boss retrieving the golf ball from the hole on Twitter, though the video doesn't actually show Trump's hole-in-one in action.

To mark the momentous occasion, Trump and his gang of friends and pro golfers got together to take a group photo at the scene. We hope they print it out on a Polaroid and attach it to twine with a clothespin.

Tim Swain, who is running to be a senator for South Carolina, posted the photo.

Swain also shared Trump's press release on Twitter, where the president is still banned from issuing his own statements because of the January 6 riot.

Swain's caption truly says it all.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user was quick to point out that while we see the former president take the ball out of the hole, we don't see him actually hitting it in.

It's not the first time someone has suggested that Trump might cheat at golf.

Hole-in-one or not, Trump seems to still be flirting with the idea of playing golf as president again - perhaps as soon as 2024 👀.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...