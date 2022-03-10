Donald Trump Wants Backers To Buy Him A Plane After His Flight Made An Emergency Landing
The billionaire wants a new "Trump Force One."
Donald Trump had a frightening moment last weekend when his plane's engine failed, prompting an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after the plane took off.
The incident occurred on March 5, Politico reports, and since then, Trump has turned to his supporters to help him fundraise for a new "Trump Force One."
According to an email sent out by Trump's Save America PAC titled "Update: Trumps Force One," the former U.S. president asked his donors to send him emergency funds to build a new one, reported Business Insider.
Trump was returning to his home in Florida from a fundraiser in New Orleans when one of his plane's engines failed, reported The Washington Post.
The flight had to turn around and land in New Orleans.
The flight was carrying the former president, his advisers and several Secret Service agents, the paper reports.
The plane wasn't actually owned by Trump and was loaned to him by a donor for the day.
That didn't stop Trump from using the event to hit up donors for money via email.
The email, accompanied by a GIF of an animated plane taking off, asked: "Do you want to see President Trump's new plane?"
It was followed by a link to a site that asked donors to pay him a monthly fee of $2,500 to help him cover the cost of the plane.
He even asked his donors to keep his master plan a secret.
"I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone: my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."
Apparently it's not much of a secret after all.