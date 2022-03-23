Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
miley cyrus

Miley Cyrus' Plane Was Struck By Lightning & It Had To Make An Emergency Landing In A Storm

Her footage shows the shocking damage 😱

Senior Global Editor
Miley Cyrus. Right: Damage to her aircraft.

Miley Cyrus. Right: Damage to her aircraft.

@mileycyrus | Instagram

Miley Cyrus and her family are safe after a scary mid-air experience with a lightning storm.

The pop singer’s aircraft made an emergency landing on Tuesday after it was struck by lightning on its way to Paraguay, according to her Instagram account.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” she wrote.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing."

Cyrus shared footage of the lightning flashes outside the aircraft's window, which were flashing a little too often for our liking.

"Oh my God!" someone on the plane can be heard saying after one of the flashes.

Cyrus also posted a photo of what looks like a lightning-blasted wing. The metal surface seems to have been scorched and melted by the strike.

The singer was on her way to Paraguay for the Asunciónico musical festival, but she was forced to cancel her appearance because of the incident. Festival organizers later cancelled the whole event due to bad weather.

It's not clear where Cyrus' plane landed, or if she was on a commercial plane or her own private jet.

However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's extremely rare for lightning to hit a plane mid-flight, and there are only about one or two incidents per year

"They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents," NOAA says on its website.

"There has not been a lightning-caused commercial transport airplane crash in many decades, but that's not true of the other groups of aircraft."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...