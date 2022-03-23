Miley Cyrus' Plane Was Struck By Lightning & It Had To Make An Emergency Landing In A Storm
Her footage shows the shocking damage 😱
Miley Cyrus and her family are safe after a scary mid-air experience with a lightning storm.
The pop singer’s aircraft made an emergency landing on Tuesday after it was struck by lightning on its way to Paraguay, according to her Instagram account.
“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning,” she wrote.
“My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing."
Cyrus shared footage of the lightning flashes outside the aircraft's window, which were flashing a little too often for our liking.
"Oh my God!" someone on the plane can be heard saying after one of the flashes.
Cyrus also posted a photo of what looks like a lightning-blasted wing. The metal surface seems to have been scorched and melted by the strike.
The singer was on her way to Paraguay for the Asunciónico musical festival, but she was forced to cancel her appearance because of the incident. Festival organizers later cancelled the whole event due to bad weather.
It's not clear where Cyrus' plane landed, or if she was on a commercial plane or her own private jet.
However, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's extremely rare for lightning to hit a plane mid-flight, and there are only about one or two incidents per year
"They are designed and built to have conducting paths through the plane to take the lightning strike and conduct the currents," NOAA says on its website.
"There has not been a lightning-caused commercial transport airplane crash in many decades, but that's not true of the other groups of aircraft."