Vancouver's Wordle Scores Are Among The Best In The World & The 2nd Highest In Canada
Woohoo Vancouver! 🕺🧩
Wordle players are doing Vancouver proud as the city was ranked the second best in Canada and among the top performers in the world.
The city ranked 33rd with an average score of 3.84, the second-highest Wordle scores in Canada right behind Toronto in 26th place.
On the global stage, Canadians are some smart cookies because the country ranked 17th with a score of 3.90 on a list of the highest scores around the world, according to a recent study by WordTips.
Sweden took first place for the average highest score with an average of 3.72 and fastest to solve Wordle, according to the study.
Where does this leave the U.S. in all of this? The U.S. is right behind Canada in 18th place for the highest average score in the world — averaging at 3.92.
The five-letter guessing game is trending around the world and has become ever so popular. This particular study is based on Twitter data to determine the score rankings.
There are even spin-off games, too. There's Heardle, which is pretty much like "name that tune" in trivia night, and Squirdle, where Pokemon fans can be the very best like no one ever was and really put their knowledge to the ultimate test.
If you haven't tried Wordle yet — you might want to give it a go. You won't want to be left out of the loop next time your hang with friends and all that is being talked about is Wordle.