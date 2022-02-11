Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

An Airbnb Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Settled & You Could Be Eligible For Credit

Calling Canadian residents who've recently used Airbnb! 📣

Trending Editor
An Airbnb Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Settled & You Could Be Eligible For Credit
Petrajz | Dreamstime, Taylor Heery | Unsplash

Check your bookings, travellers! Canadian residents who booked an Airbnb stay over the past few years may qualify for a credit from the company — thanks to a new settlement in a multi-million dollar class action lawsuit.

A federal judge approved a $6 million Airbnb settlement in Canada, resolving claims that the company charged higher service fees upon payment than it displayed at the first stage of browsing.

Canadian residents from all over the country (apart from Quebec — sorry guys!) could be eligible to receive a credit after submitting a claim.

To qualify, you must have booked your first stay via Airbnb for a purpose other than business travel between October 31, 2015, and June 25, 2019. It doesn't matter where in the world you stayed.

Under the terms of the settlement, eligible people can get up to $45 in a “non-cash-convertible” credit issued via Airbnb, which can be redeemed within two years on their next booking.

How to qualify

People who may be eligible for the credit have started to be contacted by Deloitte LLP — the company appointed by the court to distribute notices and process claims under the settlement.

An email shared on February 10 reads, "You may be eligible to submit a claim for a Redeemable Credit from Airbnb as part of the settlement.”

“However, receipt of this notice does not mean that you are part of the settlement or eligible to submit a claim for a Redeemable Credit,” it adds.

To make a claim, customers must register online. "Once eligibility has been established by answering the questions in the portal, it is anticipated that you will receive your Airbnb credit sometime in the summer of 2022," says Deloitte.

All claims must be submitted before March 28, 2022. Late submissions will not be accepted.

The background

Back in 2017, lead plaintiff Arthur Lin filed the class action lawsuit alleging that Airbnb displayed one booking price at the browsing stage on its site, then another higher price at the payment stage.

According to the lawsuit, this practice violates section 54 of the Competition Act.

It says the move is "a rarely used criminal offence known as 'double ticketing,' by charging guests [...] a final price that was higher than the price displayed at the first stage of browsing on the Airbnb platform."

It adds, "More specifically, Mr. Lin contested the fact that Airbnb added 'service fees' to the final price charged for its accommodation booking services, although these fees were not included in the initial price per night displayed on the Airbnb platform."

Today, Canadians searching for accommodation on the Airbnb website and app will see the total end-price, including all additional fees for service and cleaning.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

mexico airbnbs

The 'Too Hot To Handle' Villa Is Up For Rent In Mexico & It Comes Packed With History

Vacation like a reality TV star — without the same rules.

Luxury Rentals | Airbnb | Casa Tau

If you're looking for a Mexico getaway where you can live it up like a reality TV star, then now's your chance to book the gorgeous villa from Too Hot To Handle Season 1.

Just think of all the things those walls have seen!

Keep Reading Show less
toronto airbnbs

Toronto's Dreamy Airbnb Will Take You On A Trip To The Countryside Without Leaving The City

It's a secret urban oasis.

Brett | Airbnb

You can take a trip to the countryside without leaving the city at this beautiful Toronto Airbnb.

The Coach House is a custom-designed cabin that offers "a moment of calm in the heart of the city". Located in the Leslieville area, the two-person venue features exposed wood, a fireplace, and other rustic elements that will transport you away from urban life.

Keep Reading Show less
los angeles houses for rent

Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent The LA Home For $56 A Night

Spend a romantic night at Issa's place!

Airbnb

Issa Rae will be hosting an Airbnb located in South Los Angeles for two nights and an unforgettable Valentine's Day, and we're jealous of whoever books it first.

In partnership with Airbnb, the Insecure actress will be creating an itinerary to show her guests around South Los Angeles, while highlighting the many aspects of L.A.'s Black culture.

Keep Reading Show less
italy airbnbs

Airbnb Is Looking For Someone To Live In A 1-Euro Italian Home & Rent Is Totally Free

Say arrivederci to paying rent for a year!

Courtesy: Airbnb

Have you always dreamed about living La Dolce Vita in a picturesque Italian town? Are you dying to soak in the culture, the lifestyle and the food of Sicily?

Well, Airbnb is offering up the opportunity to live your dream by staying rent-free for a year in a small town in Sicily. Imagine that!

Keep Reading Show less