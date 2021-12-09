Trending Tags

The Lithium-Ion Battery Class Action Is Ending Soon & This Is The Last Week To Get Money

You can get $20 without even showing proof that you purchased a lithium-ion battery product!

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It's almost time for the lithium-ion battery class action in Canada to end and so the deadline to submit a claim to get money is fast approaching!

Anyone in Canada who bought lithium-ion battery products or lithium-ion batteries between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2012, is eligible to get money but you only have until December 17, 2021, to apply to receive a payment.

The eligible products are laptop computers, notebook computers, tablet computers, e-book readers, MP3 players, personal digital assistants, handheld GPS, handheld video players and replacement batteries for any of them.

Cellphones and smartphones are also included except for those that were sold as part of a service contract.

Settlements totalling $21.3 million were reached and undocumented claims, which don't require proof of purchase, will be paid out at $20.

However, you can get more money than that but if you want to be eligible, you will need to show proof of purchase.

How much money you get with that type of claim will be determined based on the number and type of lithium-ion battery products or lithium-ion batteries purchased and your position in the distribution chain.

How to submit a claim

When making a claim, you first have to select whether you received a Claim ID from the Claims Administrator or not.

If you received it, you then log in with that ID and PIN. If you didn't, you have to select whether you're claiming the minimum payment of $20 or more than that.

Proof of purchase for the over $20 claims can be invoices, receipts, delivery slips and purchase records. You also have to provide your contact information and the product purchase information along with that proof of purchase.

With the minimum payment claim, you just need to submit your contact information.

For both, you need to select whether you want to receive the money by e-transfer or by cheque.

Then you can submit the claim!

