A Bartender On TikTok Shared The 5 Things She Will Never Do & Some Will Make You Squirm
🤯🤯🤯
Sometimes ignorance is bliss, especially when it comes to ordering a drink at a restaurant or bar.
One longtime bar server on TikTok just chose violence by sharing her top tips for ordering a drink when you go out, and some of her revelations will absolutely make you think twice about ordering a round.
TikToker and comedian Shelly has already piled up more than 1.3 million views with her list of the five things she would "NEVER" do as a bartender with nearly 20 years of experience.
1. Draft beer
The first thing she warns against is ordering draft beer.
"Be very wary of where you order draft beer from," she says in the video.
If you go into an establishment that doesn't look clean, she says the chances are "they probably don't clean their beer lines."
"You can probably look up inside the beer tap with a flashlight and see all the mouldy fuzz."
Ugh!
"As a former bartender, the things that come out of the beer lines are straight from Stranger Things," shared another bartender in the comment section.
@shellycantsitwithus
I like to ruin things for people 😂. This one isn’t on purpose. 🤢#bartenderlife #bartendersoftiktok #bartenderstories
2. Batch cocktails
The second thing on the list she says to be careful about places that "batch" make their cocktails.
Shelly says that if you go to a restaurant that serves 30 different types of margaritas, they are usually made "in a big old batch in a giant oxygen tube-looking thing that rarely ever gets cleaned in the back."
She also suggested that some places will cheap out and only add one bottle of alcohol to this mix, meaning you're getting a watered-down drink.
3. The fruit garnish
Next on her list, she says you should never "put the fruit that's on the side of your glass into your actual drink."
Most servers and bartenders who add the garnishes on a drink don't have the time to wash their hands every time they touch a dirty plate, or after they've used a dirty old rag to wipe a table.
"Did you see the dirty rag your bartender just picked up to wipe off the bar in front of you, and all those sopping wet pens, and the cash they were handling and then they picked up that piece of fruit and put it in your drink?"
Chances are, all that dirt is being transferred to the garnishes and fruits, so you definitely want to avoid consuming them.
And no, the alcohol in the drink won't sanitize anything.
(As a former server myself, I can confirm that your garnish fruit is gross.)
However, some people said they couldn't care less, especially when it comes to dropping limes in a tequila. "Here for a good time, not a long time!" said one user.
4. Rudeness
Fourth on the list and one you've probably heard many times before: don't be rude to your server or bartender because they have much more power to sabotage your order than you realize.
"The unhinged sh*t that I have witnessed and heard about servers (and) bartenders doing to your food or drinks because you were a dick," said the TikTok. "The sh*t that servers and bartenders have to deal with on a daily basis, so you can imagine."
A former barista also piped up in the comments to say this applies at coffee shops, too.
"Rude people, get decaf," they wrote. "Even if they pay for extra shots."
Yikes.
5. Leaving your drink out
Last but not least, don't leave your drink unattended.
"The number of times I have called the cops on people who have spiked a drink so subtly," she shared. "Reaching over to give me the cash and dropping something in someone's drink, and the drink was sitting in front of that person."
So save these tips for your next night out, because you might have a bad time otherwise!